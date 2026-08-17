MISSOULA — When looking at this year's Montana football team, running back is as solid a position room as the Grizzlies have, led by Eli Gillman, who is knocking on the door of a number of records, and some more talent to back him up and round out their arsenal.

The start of the season could be a memorable run of milestones for Gillman, who has a chance to rewrite the history books out of the gates. Gillman needs just 394 more yards to break UM's career rushing mark, and four rushing touchdowns to sit alone atop that category, as well.

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On doorstep of history, Eli Gillman leads talented stable of Montana running backs

It could come just two or three games in, but for Gillman, the focus and work remains the same.

"I still approach it the same way," Gillman said. "Like, every opportunity I'm going to try to get better as much as I can. So whether that's 20 carries or 12, like, each one I think is an opportunity to get better. I'm going to improve for myself and my team, as well."

Gillman has received a laundry list of preseason accolades as he enters his final college season with 3,677 rushing yards and 49 rushing touchdowns to his name along with 561 receiving yards and four more scores. And for the reigning Big Sky offensive player of the year, resting on his laurels is not an option.

James Dobson / For MTN Sports University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.

"I see some really positive things out of him in terms of leadership, in terms of how he's working, how he's finishing runs," UM head coach Bobby Kennedy said. "I really like where he is. But once again, if he thinks that's good enough, then he's not going to be as good as we know he can be."

There's plenty of help in UM's running back room to aid Gillman and, at times, take the load off of his shoulders to avoid wear and tear.

Washington State transfer Dylan Paine has proved to be a talented and physical player who can fill that role this fall. Paine, who missed all of last season because of injury for the Cougars, appeared in 25 games for Washington State and ran for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

Young Kwak/AP San Jose State safety Robert Rahimi, bottom, tackles Washington State running back Dylan Paine (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

"It's really exciting. I've never been more excited for a season," Paine said. "You know, it's my last one for real this time, so I'm really excited. It's a new place, new fans, new people. I cannot wait to experience it for the first time."

Second-year back Hashim Jones flashed last year as a true freshman whenever he saw the field, and the expectations for him are high knowing he'll see more of the field as a high-ceiling talent. Jones rushed for 131 yards and two scores in six games last season.

"He's done a great job of mimicking Eli a little bit, right?" new running backs coach Dominic Daste said. "And I have to remind myself he's a young guy because he does things that veterans do, and his intelligence and how he plays the game are really impressive. And so it's a friendly and nice reminder that he's a young dude who's ... going to play a lot of football for us."

James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana running back Hashim Jones looks to run against Indiana State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

The Griz also have utility player Fynn Ridgeway, who moved to running back in the spring, and second-year back Chase Cook has also shown he's capable of stepping up, not to mention true freshman Courtney Rogers from Arkansas who also looks college-ready.

From top to bottom there's talent aplenty in a room led by an all-time great who could be bound for a special campaign.

"I'm feeling really good about the room first of all. My body feels great. Like, this is generally the best I think I've (physically) felt since I first got here," Gillman said. "I think we're more confident than ever this year. And then our room is young and talented, so I'm excited for them, too."

Griz 2026 offensive linemen

No. 10, Eli Gillman, 5th, 6-foot, 215 pounds, Dassel, MN

No. 21, Courtney Rogers, FR, 6-foot-2, 211 pounds, Blytheville, AR

No. 23, Dylan Paine, GR, 5-foot-9, 198 pounds, Tumwater, WA

No. 26, Chase Cook, SO, 5-foot-11, 197 pounds, Red Lodge, MT

No. 28, Hashim Jones, SO, 6-foot, 200 pounds, Hartford, CT

No. 39, Fynn Ridgeway, SR, 6-foot-1, 208 pounds, Whitefish, MT