MTN Sports 2024 high school football power rankings for Oct. 7

High school football

2024 MTN Sports power rankings

Monday, Oct. 7

Class AA

1. Bozeman Gallatin (6-0). Last week: Beat No. 4 Great Falls 51-10. This week: at Belgrade (1-5).

2. Helena Capital (5-1). Last week: Beat No. 1 Kalispell Glacier 35-14. This week: at No. 5 Missoula Big Sky (5-1).

3. Billings West (6-0). Last week: Beat Bozeman 36-17. This week: at Great Falls (4-2).

4. Kalispell Glacier (5-1). Last week: Lost to No. 5 Helena Capital 35-14. This week: at Kalispell Flathead (0-6).

5. Missoula Big Sky (5-1). Last week: Beat Missoula Hellgate 7-2. This week: vs. No. 2 Helana Capital (5-1).

Around Class AA: There's a big shakeup in the AA rankings this week after Helena Capital scored five unanswered touchdowns to beat previous No. 1 Kalispell Glacier on Friday. The Bruins jumped three spots to No. 2 following that win. Bozeman Gallatin hammered Great Falls to vault into the top spot this week. As QB Colt Johnson continues to pile up yards for Billings West, the Golden Bears hold steady at No. 3 after a good win over defending state champ Bozeman. And welcome to the rankings this week, Missoula Big Sky. The Eagles are 5-1 and have clinched the city championship with consecutive victories over rivals Sentinel and Hellgate. Big Sky and No. 2 Capital square off this week.

Class A

1. Frenchtown (6-0). Last week: Beat Hamilton 43-0. This week: at Ronan (3-3).

2. Billings Central (6-0). Last week: Beat No. 5 Lewistown 39-0. This week: vs. Hardin (0-6).

3. Dillon (4-1). Last week: Beat Corvallis 42-7. This week: at Hamilton (1-4).

4. Laurel (5-1). Last week: Beat Glendive 38-17. This week: at No. 5 Havre (4-2).

5. Havre (4-2). Last week: Beat East Helena 33-28. This week: vs. No. 4 Laurel (5-1).

Around Class A: In an increasingly top-heavy Class A, No. 1 Frenchtown and second-ranked Billings Central continue to set the pace following shutout victories last Friday. The Broncs and Rams remain the lone unbeatens in the classification. Havre, with three straight victories, has crawled back into the rankings at No. 5 this week. The Blue Ponies have a test upcoming against No. 4-ranked Laurel, though, in the only matchup between ranked teams on the docket this week.

Class B

1. Malta (6-0). Last week: Beat Conrad 37-0. This week: at Wolf Point (2-4).

2. Manhattan (6-0). Last week: Beat Big Timber 42-0. This week: at Three Forks (5-1).

3. Jefferson (5-1). Last week: Beat Columbus 17-12. This week: at Big Timber (3-3).

4. Florence (5-1). Last week: Beat Anaconda 28-0. This week: at No. 5 Eureka (5-1).

5. Eureka (5-1). Last week: Beat Thompson Falls 30-6. This week: vs. No. 4 Florence (5-1).

Around Class B: Top-ranked Malta continues to lead the pack in the North and among the state's best. The Mustangs appear to be viable contenders for their first state title since 2006, when legendary coach Scott King was at the helm of the program. Meanwhile, No. 2 Manhattan has a big South division matchup on the road with Three Forks. The Wolves have been just on the outside looking in on the rankings and want to make a statement by handing the Tigers their first loss of the year. In the West, a meeting between No. 4 Florence and No. 5 Eureka will provide some clarity.

8-Man

1. Fairview (6-0). Last week: Beat No. 3 Circle 29-24. This week: vs. Scobey (4-2).

2. Belt (6-0). Last week: Beat No. 10 Choteau 36-0. This week: vs. Harlem (1-4).

3. Valley Christian (6-0). Last week: Beat No. 8 Seeley-Swan 55-12. This week: vs. Plains (2-3).

4. Circle (5-1). Last week: Lost to No. 1 Fairview 29-24. This week: vs. Plentywood (2-4).

5. Fort Benton (5-1). Last week: Beat Harlem 61-6. This week: vs. Shelby (3-2).

6. Drummond-Philipsburg (6-0). Last week: Beat No. 9 Ennis 28-0. This week: at No. 7 Manhattan Christian (5-0).

7. Manhattan Christian (5-0). Last week: Idle. This week: vs. No. 6 Drummond-Philipsburg (6-0).

8. Culbertson (5-1). Last week: Beat Scobey 25-0. This week: vs. Broadus (0-6).

9. Seeley-Swan (5-1). Last week: Lost to No. 4 Valley Christian 55-12. This week: at Chinook (4-2).

10. St. Ignatius (4-1). Last week: Beat Darby 58-28. This week: vs. Arlee (3-3).

Around 8-Man: In two of the biggest games of the year so far, No. 1 Fairview and new No. 3 Valley Christian scored huge wins. Fairview outlasted Eastern rival Circle 29-24 while Valley Christian left no doubt in the West with a 55-12 rout of Seeley-Swan. Meanwhile, Belt pitched a shutout against previously ranked Choteau to keep hold of the No. 2 spot. As for this week, there's a massive meeting in the South as No. 6 Drummond-Philipsburg and No. 7 Manhattan Christian — both unbeaten — square off.

6-Man

1. D-G-S-G (6-0). Last week: Beat Hobson-Moore by forfeit. This week: at Harlowton-Ryegate (2-4).

2. Centerville (5-1). Last week: Beat Great Falls Central 53-0. This week: at No. 8 Roy-Winifred (4-1).

3. Box Elder (5-0). Last week: Beat Sunburst by forfeit. This week: vs. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-2).

4. C-J-I (3-1). Last week: Beat No. 8 Power-Dutton-Brady 53-6. This week: at North Star (2-4).

5. Bainville (5-1). Last week: Beat Plevna 45-25. This week: Idle.

6. Bridger (5-1). Last week: Beat No. 6 Broadview-Lavina 67-18. This week: at No. 9 Absarokee (5-1).

7. Savage (5-1). Last week: Beat Jordan 34-33. This week: at Brockton (0-6).

8. Roy-Winifred (4-1). Last week: Beat Harlowton-Ryegate 60-14. This week: vs. No. 2 Centerville (5-1).

9. Lincoln (4-1). Last week: Beat No. 5 Hot Springs 46-26. This week: vs. West Yellowstone (4-2).

10. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (3-3). Last week: Beat No. 9 Absarokee 60-49. This week: at Reed Point-Rapelje (0-5).

Around 6-Man: Some of the hottest teams in 6-Man have made moves in the rankings for this week. Bridger took care of No. 6 Broadview-Lavina 67-18 and has made its way back into the top 10. Meanwhile, Roy-Winifred finds itself ranked this week at No. 8. The Scouts and Red Raiders have won four consecutive games, and both face tough opponents this week — Bridger will travel to 5-1 (and previously ranked) Absarokee for a South showdown while Roy-Winifred will host No. 2 Centerville in a Central clash.

