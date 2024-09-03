Watch Now
2024 Class B football standings

Class B football standings

Monday, Sept. 2

East

Conf.All
Joliet0-01-0
Red Lodge0-01-0
Baker0-00-1
Colstrip0-00-1
Huntley Project0-00-1
Roundup0-00-1
Shepherd0-00-1

South

Conf.All
Big Timber0-01-0
Columbus0-01-0
Jefferson0-01-0
Manhattan0-01-0
Three Forks0-01-0
Townsend0-01-0

North

Conf.All
Fairfield0-01-0
Glasgow0-01-0
Malta0-01-0
Conrad 0-00-1
Cut Bank0-00-1
Wolf Point0-00-1

West

Conf.All
Eureka0-01-0
Thompson Falls0-01-0
Anaconda0-00-1
Florence-Carlton0-00-1
Missoula Loyola0-00-1
Whitehall0-00-1

Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

