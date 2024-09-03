2024 Class B football standings

Class B football standings
Monday, Sept. 2
East
|Conf.
|All
|Joliet
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Lodge
|0-0
|1-0
|Baker
|0-0
|0-1
|Colstrip
|0-0
|0-1
|Huntley Project
|0-0
|0-1
|Roundup
|0-0
|0-1
|Shepherd
|0-0
|0-1
South
|Conf.
|All
|Big Timber
|0-0
|1-0
|Columbus
|0-0
|1-0
|Jefferson
|0-0
|1-0
|Manhattan
|0-0
|1-0
|Three Forks
|0-0
|1-0
|Townsend
|0-0
|1-0
North
|Conf.
|All
|Fairfield
|0-0
|1-0
|Glasgow
|0-0
|1-0
|Malta
|0-0
|1-0
|Conrad
|0-0
|0-1
|Cut Bank
|0-0
|0-1
|Wolf Point
|0-0
|0-1
West
|Conf.
|All
|Eureka
|0-0
|1-0
|Thompson Falls
|0-0
|1-0
|Anaconda
|0-0
|0-1
|Florence-Carlton
|0-0
|0-1
|Missoula Loyola
|0-0
|0-1
|Whitehall
|0-0
|0-1
Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com