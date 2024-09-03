2024 Class B football standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

Class B football standings Monday, Sept. 2 East

Conf. All Joliet 0-0 1-0 Red Lodge 0-0 1-0 Baker 0-0 0-1 Colstrip 0-0 0-1 Huntley Project 0-0 0-1 Roundup 0-0 0-1 Shepherd 0-0 0-1 South

Conf. All Big Timber 0-0 1-0 Columbus 0-0 1-0 Jefferson 0-0 1-0 Manhattan 0-0 1-0 Three Forks 0-0 1-0 Townsend 0-0 1-0 North

Conf. All Fairfield 0-0 1-0 Glasgow 0-0 1-0 Malta 0-0 1-0 Conrad 0-0 0-1 Cut Bank 0-0 0-1 Wolf Point 0-0 0-1 West

Conf. All Eureka 0-0 1-0 Thompson Falls 0-0 1-0 Anaconda 0-0 0-1 Florence-Carlton 0-0 0-1 Missoula Loyola 0-0 0-1 Whitehall 0-0 0-1 Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.