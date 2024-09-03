Watch Now
2024 Class A football standings

Posted

Class A football standings

Monday, Sept. 2

Northeast

Conf.All
Havre0-01-0
Lewistown0-01-0
Miles City0-01-0
Glendive0-00-1
Sidney0-00-1

Southeast

Conf.All
Billings Central0-01-0
Laurel0-01-0
Hardin0-00-1
East Helena0-00-1
Lockwood0-00-1

Northwest

Conf.All
Bigfork1-01-0
Libby0-01-0
Whitefish0-01-0
Browning0-00-1
Columbia Falls0-00-1
Ronan0-00-1
Polson0-10-1

Southwest

Conf.All
Butte Central0-01-0
Corvallis0-01-0
Frenchtown0-01-0
Dillon0-00-0
Hamilton0-00-1
Stevensville0-00-1

Note: Please email scores, standings or necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

Results from around the state