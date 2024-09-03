2024 Class AA football standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class AA football standings Monday, Sept. 2 East

Conf. All Billings Senior 0-0 1-0 Billings West 0-0 1-0 Bozeman 0-0 1-0 Bozeman Gallatin 0-0 1-0 Great Falls CMR 0-0 1-0 Belgrade 0-0 0-1 Billings Skyview 0-0 0-1 Great Falls 0-0 0-1 West

Conf. All Kalispell Glacier 0-0 1-0 Missoula Big Sky 0-0 1-0 Missoula Sentinel 0-0 1-0 Butte 0-0 0-1 Helena 0-0 0-1 Helena Capital 0-0 0-1 Kalispell Flathead 0-0 0-1 Missoula Hellgate 0-0 0-1 Note: Please email scores, standings or necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com



