Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Standings

Actions

2024 Class AA football standings

Football Generic.png
MTN Sports
Football Generic.png
Posted

Class AA football standings

Monday, Sept. 2

East

Conf.All
Billings Senior0-01-0
Billings West0-01-0
Bozeman0-01-0
Bozeman Gallatin0-01-0
Great Falls CMR0-01-0
Belgrade0-00-1
Billings Skyview0-00-1
Great Falls0-00-1

West

Conf.All
Kalispell Glacier0-01-0
Missoula Big Sky0-01-0
Missoula Sentinel0-01-0
Butte0-00-1
Helena 0-00-1
Helena Capital0-00-1
Kalispell Flathead0-00-1
Missoula Hellgate0-00-1

Note: Please email scores, standings or necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state