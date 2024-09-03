2024 Class AA football standings

Class AA football standings
Monday, Sept. 2
East
|Conf.
|All
|Billings Senior
|0-0
|1-0
|Billings West
|0-0
|1-0
|Bozeman
|0-0
|1-0
|Bozeman Gallatin
|0-0
|1-0
|Great Falls CMR
|0-0
|1-0
|Belgrade
|0-0
|0-1
|Billings Skyview
|0-0
|0-1
|Great Falls
|0-0
|0-1
West
|Conf.
|All
|Kalispell Glacier
|0-0
|1-0
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-0
|1-0
|Missoula Sentinel
|0-0
|1-0
|Butte
|0-0
|0-1
|Helena
|0-0
|0-1
|Helena Capital
|0-0
|0-1
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-0
|0-1
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-0
|0-1
