2024 8-Man football standings

8-Man football standings
Monday, Sept. 2
East
|Conf.
|All
|Circle
|1-0
|1-0
|Culbertson
|1-0
|1-0
|Ekalaka
|1-0
|1-0
|Fairview
|1-0
|1-0
|Scobey
|1-0
|1-0
|Broadus
|0-1
|0-1
|Forsyth
|0-1
|0-1
|Plentywood
|0-1
|0-1
|Poplar
|0-1
|0-1
|Wibaux
|0-1
|0-1
South
|Conf.
|All
|Drummond-Philipsburg
|1-0
|1-0
|Ennis
|1-0
|1-0
|Lone Peak
|1-0
|1-0
|Manhattan Christian
|1-0
|1-0
|Sheridan
|1-0
|1-0
|Lodge Grass
|0-1
|0-0
|Deer Lodge
|0-1
|0-1
|Lame Deer
|0-1
|0-1
|Park City
|0-1
|0-1
|St. Labre
|0-1
|0-1
|Twin Bridges
|0-1
|0-1
North
|Conf.
|All
|Belt
|1-0
|1-0
|Cascade
|1-0
|1-0
|Choteau
|1-0
|1-0
|Fort Benton
|1-0
|1-0
|Harlem
|0-0
|0-0
|Chinook
|0-1
|0-1
|Rocky Boy
|0-1
|0-1
|Shelby
|0-1
|0-1
|Simms
|0-1
|0-1
West
|Conf.
|All
|Darby
|1-0
|1-0
|Seeley-Swan
|1-0
|1-0
|St. Ignatius
|1-0
|1-0
|Valley Christian
|1-0
|1-0
|Arlee
|0-0
|1-0
|Plains
|0-0
|0-0
|Victor
|0-0
|0-0
|Charlo
|0-1
|0-1
|St. Regis-Mullan
|0-1
|0-1
|Superior
|0-1
|0-1
|Troy
|0-1
|0-1
