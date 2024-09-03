2024 8-Man football standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

8-Man football standings Monday, Sept. 2 East

Conf. All Circle 1-0 1-0 Culbertson 1-0 1-0 Ekalaka 1-0 1-0 Fairview 1-0 1-0 Scobey 1-0 1-0 Broadus 0-1 0-1 Forsyth 0-1 0-1 Plentywood 0-1 0-1 Poplar 0-1 0-1 Wibaux 0-1 0-1 South

Conf. All Drummond-Philipsburg 1-0 1-0 Ennis 1-0 1-0 Lone Peak 1-0 1-0 Manhattan Christian 1-0 1-0 Sheridan 1-0 1-0 Lodge Grass 0-1 0-0 Deer Lodge 0-1 0-1 Lame Deer 0-1 0-1 Park City 0-1 0-1 St. Labre 0-1 0-1 Twin Bridges 0-1 0-1 North

Conf. All Belt 1-0 1-0 Cascade 1-0 1-0 Choteau 1-0 1-0 Fort Benton 1-0 1-0 Harlem 0-0 0-0 Chinook 0-1 0-1 Rocky Boy 0-1 0-1 Shelby 0-1 0-1 Simms 0-1 0-1 West

Conf. All Darby 1-0 1-0 Seeley-Swan 1-0 1-0 St. Ignatius 1-0 1-0 Valley Christian 1-0 1-0 Arlee 0-0 1-0 Plains 0-0 0-0 Victor 0-0 0-0 Charlo 0-1 0-1 St. Regis-Mullan 0-1 0-1 Superior 0-1 0-1 Troy 0-1 0-1 Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

