2024 8-Man football standings

8-Man football standings

Monday, Sept. 2

East

Conf.All
Circle1-01-0
Culbertson1-01-0
Ekalaka1-01-0
Fairview1-01-0
Scobey1-01-0
Broadus0-10-1
Forsyth0-10-1
Plentywood0-10-1
Poplar0-10-1
Wibaux0-10-1

South

Conf.All
Drummond-Philipsburg1-01-0
Ennis1-01-0
Lone Peak1-01-0
Manhattan Christian1-01-0
Sheridan1-01-0
Lodge Grass0-10-0
Deer Lodge0-10-1
Lame Deer0-10-1
Park City0-10-1
St. Labre0-10-1
Twin Bridges0-10-1

North

Conf.All
Belt1-01-0
Cascade1-01-0
Choteau1-01-0
Fort Benton1-01-0
Harlem0-00-0
Chinook0-10-1
Rocky Boy0-10-1
Shelby0-10-1
Simms0-10-1

West

Conf.All
Darby1-01-0
Seeley-Swan1-01-0
St. Ignatius1-01-0
Valley Christian1-01-0
Arlee0-01-0
Plains0-00-0
Victor0-00-0
Charlo0-10-1
St. Regis-Mullan0-10-1
Superior0-10-1
Troy0-10-1

Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montanasports.com

