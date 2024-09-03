2024 6-Man football standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

6-Man football standings Monday, Sept. 2 East

Conf. All Jordan 1-0 1-0 Plevna 1-0 1-0 Savage 1-0 1-0 Terry 1-0 1-0 Richey-Lambert 0-0 1-0 Bainville 0-1 0-1 Brockton 0-1 0-1 Froid-Lake 0-1 0-1 Westby-Grenora 0-1 0-1 South

Conf. All Absarokee 0-0 1-0 Bridger 0-0 1-0 Broadview-Lavina 0-0 1-0 Fromberg 0-0 0-0 Reed Point-Rapelje 0-0 0-0 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 0-0 0-1 Shields Valley 0-0 0-1 Central

Conf. All D-G-S-G 0-0 1-0 Great Falls Central 0-0 1-0 Centerville 0-0 0-1 Grass Range-Winnett 0-0 0-1 Harlowton 0-0 0-1 Highwood 0-0 0-1 Hobson-Moore 0-0 0-1 North

Conf. All Sunburst 0-0 1-0 Box Elder 0-0 1-0 C-J-I 0-0 1-0 Power-Dutton-Brady 0-0 1-0 Big Sandy 0-0 0-1 North Star 0-0 0-1 Valier 0-0 0-1 Heart Butte 0-0 0-1 West

Conf. All Lincoln 0-0 1-0 West Yellowstone 0-0 1-0 White Sulphur Springs 0-0 1-0 Gardiner 0-0 0-0 Lima 0-0 0-0 Alberton 0-0 0-1 Hot Springs 0-0 0-1 Noxon 0-0 0-1 Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montansports.com



