Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Standings

Actions

2024 6-Man football standings

Football Generic.png
MTN Sports
Football Generic.png
Posted

6-Man football standings

Monday, Sept. 2

East

Conf.All
Jordan1-01-0
Plevna1-01-0
Savage1-01-0
Terry1-01-0
Richey-Lambert0-01-0
Bainville0-10-1
Brockton0-10-1
Froid-Lake 0-10-1
Westby-Grenora0-10-1

South

Conf.All
Absarokee0-01-0
Bridger0-01-0
Broadview-Lavina0-01-0
Fromberg0-00-0
Reed Point-Rapelje0-00-0
Custer-Hysham-Melstone0-00-1
Shields Valley0-00-1

Central

Conf.All
D-G-S-G0-01-0
Great Falls Central0-01-0
Centerville0-00-1
Grass Range-Winnett0-00-1
Harlowton0-00-1
Highwood0-00-1
Hobson-Moore0-00-1

North

Conf.All
Sunburst0-01-0
Box Elder0-01-0
C-J-I0-01-0
Power-Dutton-Brady0-01-0
Big Sandy0-00-1
North Star0-00-1
Valier0-00-1
Heart Butte 0-00-1

West

Conf.All
Lincoln0-01-0
West Yellowstone0-01-0
White Sulphur Springs0-01-0
Gardiner0-00-0
Lima 0-00-0
Alberton0-00-1
Hot Springs0-00-1
Noxon0-00-1

Note: Please send standings, scores and any necessary corrections to MTN Sports at scores@montansports.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state