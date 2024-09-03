2024 6-Man football standings

6-Man football standings
Monday, Sept. 2
East
|Conf.
|All
|Jordan
|1-0
|1-0
|Plevna
|1-0
|1-0
|Savage
|1-0
|1-0
|Terry
|1-0
|1-0
|Richey-Lambert
|0-0
|1-0
|Bainville
|0-1
|0-1
|Brockton
|0-1
|0-1
|Froid-Lake
|0-1
|0-1
|Westby-Grenora
|0-1
|0-1
South
|Conf.
|All
|Absarokee
|0-0
|1-0
|Bridger
|0-0
|1-0
|Broadview-Lavina
|0-0
|1-0
|Fromberg
|0-0
|0-0
|Reed Point-Rapelje
|0-0
|0-0
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone
|0-0
|0-1
|Shields Valley
|0-0
|0-1
Central
|Conf.
|All
|D-G-S-G
|0-0
|1-0
|Great Falls Central
|0-0
|1-0
|Centerville
|0-0
|0-1
|Grass Range-Winnett
|0-0
|0-1
|Harlowton
|0-0
|0-1
|Highwood
|0-0
|0-1
|Hobson-Moore
|0-0
|0-1
North
|Conf.
|All
|Sunburst
|0-0
|1-0
|Box Elder
|0-0
|1-0
|C-J-I
|0-0
|1-0
|Power-Dutton-Brady
|0-0
|1-0
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|0-1
|North Star
|0-0
|0-1
|Valier
|0-0
|0-1
|Heart Butte
|0-0
|0-1
West
|Conf.
|All
|Lincoln
|0-0
|1-0
|West Yellowstone
|0-0
|1-0
|White Sulphur Springs
|0-0
|1-0
|Gardiner
|0-0
|0-0
|Lima
|0-0
|0-0
|Alberton
|0-0
|0-1
|Hot Springs
|0-0
|0-1
|Noxon
|0-0
|0-1
