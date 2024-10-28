MTN Sports 2024 high school football power rankings for Oct. 28

High school football

2024 MTN Sports power rankings

Monday, Oct. 28

Class AA

1. Bozeman Gallatin (9-0). Last week: Beat Billings Skyview 56-0.

2. Helena Capital (8-1). Last week: Beat Butte 42-0.

3. Kalispell Glacier (8-1). Last week: Beat Missoula Sentinel 56-10.

4. Billings West (7-1). Last week: Beat Belgrade 34-14.

5. Great Falls (6-3). Last week: Beat Great Falls CMR 27-7.

Around Class AA: Top-ranked Bozeman Gallatin capped a perfect regular season with a rout of Billings Skyview on Friday and enters the playoffs as AA's only undefeated squad. After losing to the Raptors by a touchdown in Week 1, No. 2 Helena Capital enters the postseason as one of the state's hottest teams, riding an eight-game winning streak. Gallatin, Capital, Kalispell Glacier and Billings West all earned first-round playoff byes. Meanwhile, playoff-bound Great Falls crept back into the rankings at No. 5 following a crosstown victory last week.

Class A

1. Frenchtown (9-0). Last week: Beat Butte Central 55-7.

2. Billings Central (9-0). Last week: Beat Miles City 38-0.

3. Dillon (7-1). Last week: Beat Libby 53-6.

4. Columbia Falls (6-2). Last week: Beat Ronan 45-8.

5. Lewistown (7-2). Last week: Beat No. 4 Havre 31-27.

Around Class A: In the game of the week last Friday, Lewistown beat previously ranked Havre in a tight game and finds itself back in the rankings at No. 5 entering the postseason. It appears No. 1 Frenchtown and No. 2 Billings Central are the cream of the Class A crop going into the playoffs. The Broncs, Rams, No. 3 Dillon and Laurel all have first-round byes and will host quarterfinal games the weekend of Nov. 8-9. Defending champion Dillon has won five in a row following a two-point loss to Frenchtown on Sept. 20.

Class B

1. Malta (9-0). Last week: Beat Fairfield 40-0.

2. Manhattan (9-0). Last week: Beat Columbus 31-8.

3. Florence (8-1). Last week: Beat Missoula Loyola 44-12.

4. Jefferson (7-2). Last week: Beat Townsend 31-3.

5. Red Lodge (7-1). Last week: Beat Shepherd 48-12.

Around Class B: No. 3 Florence had a good statement victory on Friday over Western rival Missoula Loyola and enters the playoffs trying to win its fourth consecutive state championship. The Falcons have reeled off eight straight wins after a Week 1 loss to title-contender Jefferson. No. 1 Malta and No. 2 Manhattan have their eyes on the prize also — and have designs on dethroning Florence — after finishing the regular season as Class B's only unbeaten teams. No. 5 Red Lodge suffered a Week 2 loss to Malta but is riding a six-game winning streak.

8-Man

1. Fairview (9-0). Last week: Beat Wibaux 62-14.

2. Belt (9-0). Last week: Beat Rocky Boy 82-0.

3. Valley Christian (8-0). Last week: Idle.

4. Fort Benton (7-1). Last week: Beat No. 10 Chinook 56-30.

5. Manhattan Christian (8-0). Last week: Beat Lodge Grass 71-8.

6. Drummond-Philipsburg (8-1). Last week: Beat Lone Peak 58-6.

7. Culbertson (8-1). Last week: Beat No. 4 Circle 35-22.

8. Circle (7-2). Last week: Lost to No. 8 Culbertson 35-22.

9. St. Ignatius (7-1). Last week: Beat Troy 52-0.

10. Seeley-Swan (7-2). Last week: Beat Superior 66-22.

Around 8-Man: No. 1 Fairview turns its attention to the playoffs after running past Wibaux to close the regular season. The Warrriors are the defending state champions. No. 2 Belt, which lost to Fairivew in last year's title game, is also 9-0 and looks to make amends for last season's championship defeat. No. 7 Culbertson had an impressive win last week out East against previous No. 4 Circle. Manhattan Christian, at No. 5, capped an undefeated regular season in just its second year as its own program.

6-Man

1. Centerville (8-1). Last week: Beat Grass Range-Winnett 60-36.

2. Box Elder (7-0). Last week: Idle.

3. D-G-S-G (8-1). Last week: Beat Roy-Winifred 61-26.

4. C-J-I (6-1). Last week: Beat Big Sandy 62-14.

5. Bainville (7-1). Last week: Beat Westby-Grenora 66-62.

6. Bridger (8-1). Last week: Beat Fromberg 68-18.

7. Savage (8-1). Last week: Beat Richey-Lambert 52-8.

8. Lincoln (7-1). Last week: Beat Alberton 89-7.

9. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (6-3). Last week: Beat Shields Valley 58-18.

10. Hot Springs (6-3). Last week: Beat No. 10 Noxon 57-6.

Around 6-Man: After a two-point loss to C-J-I in the season opener, defending champion Centerville has run off eight straight wins and is in the No. 1 position to close the regular season in the always-exciting 6-Man ranks. The Miners are vying for the fourth title in school history. No. 2 Box Elder is the only unbeaten in 6-Man and wants very much to make a run at the crown nine years after advancing to the only title game in program history. It is believed that this is the Bears' first undefeated regular season, as well as their first North division title.

