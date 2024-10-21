MTN Sports 2024 high school football power rankings for Oct. 21

High school football

2024 MTN Sports power rankings

Monday, Oct. 21

Class AA

1. Bozeman Gallatin (8-0). Last week: Beat No. 3 Billings West 39-21. This week: vs. Billings Skyview (1-7).

2. Helena Capital (7-1). Last week: Beat Kalispell Flathead 57-17. This week: vs. Butte (3-5).

3. Kalispell Glacier (7-1). Last week: Beat No. 5 Missoula Big Sky 35-7. This week: at Missoula Sentinel (4-4).

4. Billings West (7-1). Last week: Lost to No. 1 Bozeman Gallatin 39-21. This week: at Belgrade (1-7).

5. Helena (4-4). Last week: Beat Butte 13-10. This week: at Missoula Big Sky (5-3).

Around Class AA: The line of demarcation in Class AA has been clearly drawn between the top four and everyone else for several weeks now, and the No. 1 spot was solidified further this past Friday when top-ranked Bozeman Gallatin went on the road and handled Billings West 39-21 in a matchup of the last remaining unbeatens in the classification. The Golden Bears, as a result, slipped one spot to No. 4, swapping places with new No. 3 Kalispell Glacier. Meanwhile, Helena High has played its way into the No. 5 spot with a three-game winning streak.

Class A

1. Frenchtown (8-0). Last week: Beat Stevensville 56-0. This week: at Butte Central (3-4).

2. Billings Central (8-0). Last week: Beat Lockwood 63-7. This week: at Miles City (5-3).

3. Dillon (6-1). Last week: Beat Butte Central 49-0. This week: at Libby (3-5).

4. Havre (6-2). Last week: Beat Sidney 41-12. This week: vs. Lewistown (6-2).

5. Columbia Falls (5-2). Last week: Beat Bigfork 43-14. This week: vs. Ronan (3-4).

Around Class A: The top five teams all rolled to victory last week, meaning there is no movement in the rankings entering the final week of the regular schedule. No. 1 Frenchtown and No. 2 Billings Central continue to lead the conversation of top title contenders with their matching 8-0 overall records. The Rams face an old foe this week when they travel to Miles City, which is 5-3 and looking to pull an upset. No. 4 Havre takes on Lewistown in a matchup of teams with 6-2 records.

Class B

1. Malta (8-0). Last week: Beat Cut Bank 45-16. This week: vs. Fairfield (4-3).

2. Manhattan (8-0). Last week: Beat No. 3 Jefferson 37-19. This week: at Columbus (4-3).

3. Florence (7-1). Last week: Beat Thompson Falls 45-14. This week: at Missoula Loyola (4-3).

4. Jefferson (6-2). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Manhattan 37-19. This week: vs. Townsend (4-3).

5. Red Lodge (6-1). Last week: Idle. This week: at Shepherd (2-6).

Around Class B: Last week's massive South division matchup between top-five teams Manhattan and Jefferson went the way of the No. 2-ranked Tigers, who prevailed by a 37-19 score. Manhattan holds steady this week at No. 2 behind No. 1 Malta, while Jefferson slips to No. 4. The game to keep track of this week is No. 3 Florence's contest against rival Missoula Loyola, which will decide the Western division title; both teams are 4-0 in the league race as we enter the final week of the regular season.

8-Man

1. Fairview (8-0). Last week: Beat Ekalaka 41-16. This week: vs. Wibaux (2-6).

2. Belt (8-0). Last week: Beat Shelby 67-16. This week: vs. Rocky Boy (0-7).

3. Valley Christian (8-0). Last week: Beat Charlo 65-0. This week: Idle.

4. Circle (7-1). Last week: Beat Forsyth 68-6. This week: at No. 8 Culbertson (7-1).

5. Fort Benton (6-1). Last week: Beat Rocky Boy 72-0. This week: vs. No. 10 Chinook (6-2).

6. Manhattan Christian (7-0). Last week: Beat Ennis 44-24. This week: vs. Lodge Grass (2-6).

7. Drummond-Philipsburg (7-1). Last week: Beat Twin Bridges 61-8. This week: at Lone Peak (5-2).

8. Culbertson (7-1). Last week: Beat Wibaux 56-12. This week: vs. No. 4 Circle (7-1).

9. St. Ignatius (6-1). Last week: Beat Troy 68-15. This week: at Victor (1-6).

10. Chinook (6-2). Last week: Beat Simms 58-7. This week: at No. 5 Fort Benton (6-1).

Around 8-Man: Everyone in the top 10 won last week, mostly in convincing fashion, and so there was no movement in this week's power rankings. No. 1 Fairview, No. 2 Belt and No. 3 Valley Christian are all 8-0, while No. 6 Manhattan Christian is 8-Man's fourth unbeaten at 7-0. There are two games between ranked squads this week: No. 4 Circle and No. 8 Culbertson, both 7-1, will clash in the East, while No. 5 Fort Benton (6-1) and No. 10 Chinook (6-2) square off in the North and are both riding five-game winning streaks.

6-Man

1. Centerville (7-1). Last week: Beat No. 1 D-G-S-G 68-38. This week: vs. Grass Range-Winnett (4-4).

2. Box Elder (7-0). Last week: Beat Big Sandy 61-32. This week: Idle.

3. D-G-S-G (7-1). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Centerville 68-38. This week: at Roy Winifred (4-3).

4. C-J-I (5-1). Last week: Beat Valier 53-13. This week: at Big Sandy (3-4).

5. Bainville (6-1). Last week: Beat Brockton 54-6. This week: at Westby-Grenora (4-4).

6. Bridger (7-1). Last week: Beat Plevna 61-7. This week: vs. Fromberg (1-6).

7. Savage (7-1). Last week: Beat Westby-Grenora 51-12. This week: vs. Richey-Lambert (5-3).

8. Lincoln (6-1). Last week: Beat White Sulphur Springs 34-0. This week: vs. Alberton (0-6).

9. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (5-3). Last week: Beat Broadview-Lavina 40-30. This week: vs. Shields Valley (4-3).

10. Noxon (5-2). Last week: Beat Gardiner 68-25. This week: at Hot Springs (5-3).

Around 6-Man: Centerville has vaulted to No. 1 following last week's 68-38 victory over previously top-ranked Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine. The defending state-champion Miners have now reeled off seven straight wins following a two-point loss to Chester-Joplin-Inverness (still No. 4 this week) on opening night. 6-Man upstart Box Elder is now No. 2 and is the only undefeated team remaining in the classification. D-G-S-G, after suffering its first loss, slips to No. 3.

