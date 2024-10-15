MTN Sports 2024 high school football power rankings for Oct. 14

High school football

2024 MTN Sports power rankings

Monday, Oct. 14

Class AA

1. Bozeman Gallatin (7-0). Last week: Beat Belgrade 48-0. This week: at No. 3 Billings West (7-0).

2. Helena Capital (6-1). Last week: Beat No. 5 Missoula Big Sky 35-7. This week: vs. Kalispell Flathead (0-7).

3. Billings West (7-0). Last week: Beat Great Falls 42-28. This week: vs. No. 1 Bozeman Gallatin (7-0).

4. Kalispell Glacier (6-1). Last week: Beat Kalispell Flathead 56-0. This week: vs. No. 5 Missoula Big Sky (5-2).

5. Missoula Big Sky (5-2). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Helena Capital 35-7. This week: at No. 4 Kalispell Glacier (6-1).

Around Class AA: There's a big-time matchup in the Eastern conference on Friday as No. 1 Bozeman Gallatin and No. 3 Billings West square off at Daylis Stadium in Billings. Gallatin QB Grant Vigen and West signal-caller Colt Johnson bring their teams into the game with matching 7-0 records and with the state's No. 1 ranking on the line. Another top-five matchup pits No. 4 Kalispell Glacier against No. 5 Missoula Big Sky. A week after losing to Helena Capital, Glacier got back in the win column with a rout of crosstown foe Kalispell Flathead last Thursday.

Class A

1. Frenchtown (7-0). Last week: Beat Ronan 48-12. This week: vs. Stevensville (0-7).

2. Billings Central (7-0). Last week: Beat Hardin by forfeit. This week: vs. Lockwood (2-5).

3. Dillon (5-1). Last week: Beat Hamilton 14-13. This week: vs. Butte Central (3-3).

4. Havre (5-2). Last week: Beat No. 4 Laurel 27-20. This week: at Sidney (1-6).

5. Columbia Falls (4-2). Last week: Beat Libby 49-0. This week: vs. Bigfork (5-2).

Around Class A: It's steady as she goes for top-ranked Frenchtown, which smacked Ronan last Friday and faces winless Stevensville this week. No. 2 Billings Central had the week off after it was announced that Hardin had to forfeit their game due to injuries. The Rams take on Lockwood this week. In a ranked matchup last Friday, Havre — now No. 4 — knocked off ranked Laurel 27-20 and jumped up one position in the rankings. Columbia Falls, thanks to a three-game winning streak, has climbed back into the top five for the first time since the preseason. The Wildcats were the Class A runners-up last season.

Class B

1. Malta (7-0). Last week: Beat Wolf Point 46-8. This week: vs. Cut Bank (1-5).

2. Manhattan (7-0). Last week: Beat Three Forks 33-16. This week: vs. No. 3 Jefferson (6-1).

3. Jefferson (6-1). Last week: Beat Big Timber 48-0. This week: at No. 2 Manhattan (7-0).

4. Florence (6-1). Last week: Beat No. 5 Eureka 17-0. This week: vs. Thompson Falls (2-5).

5. Red Lodge (6-1). Last week: Beat Roundup 68-6. This week: Idle.

Around Class B: No. 2 Manhattan passed a big test last week against a good Three Forks team, pulling away from the Wolves for a 33-16 victory. That sets up a huge game this week in the South division between the Tigers and No. 3 Jefferson, which lost its only game to No. 1 Malta. No. 4 Florence blanked Eureka 17-0 on Friday to knock the Lions out of the top five and pave the way for Red Lodge, which hasn't lost since a Week-2 defeat at home to Malta.

8-Man

1. Fairview (7-0). Last week: Beat Scobey 28-20. This week: at Ekalaka (5-2).

2. Belt (7-0). Last week: Beat Harlem 66-6. This week: at Shelby (3-3).

3. Valley Christian (7-0). Last week: Beat Plains 54-0. This week: at Charlo (0-7).

4. Circle (6-1). Last week: Beat Plentywood 71-6. This week: at Forsyth (2-5).

5. Fort Benton (5-1). Last week: Beat Shelby 62-14. This week: at Rocky Boy (0-6).

6. Manhattan Christian (6-0). Last week: Beat No. 6 Drummond-Philipsburg 34-14. This week: at Ennis (5-2).

7. Drummond-Philipsburg (6-1). Last week: Lost to No. 7 Manhattan Christian 34-14. This week: at Twin Bridges (2-5).

8. Culbertson (6-1). Last week: Beat Broadus by forfeit. This week: at Wibaux (2-5).

9. St. Ignatius (5-1). Last week: Beat Arlee 56-16. This week: at Troy (0-5).

10. Chinook (5-2). Last week: Beat No. 9 Seeley-Swan 20-14. This week: vs. Simms (2-5).

Around 8-Man: Top-ranked Fairview outlasted Eastern rival Scobey last week while the rest of the top five rolled to victory. Manhattan Christian remained undefeated with an impressive win over Drummond-Philipsburg, and the Eagles and Titans have swapped the No. 6 and 7 rankings for this week. Manhattan Christian faces off against 5-2 Ennis on Friday. Chinook won its fourth straight game by beating previously ranked Seeley-Swan 20-14 and has checked in to the rankings at No. 10.

6-Man

1. D-G-S-G (7-0). Last week: Beat Harlowton-Ryegate 71-6. This week: vs. No. 2 Centerville (6-1).

2. Centerville (6-1). Last week: Beat No. 8 Roy-Winifred 56-7. This week: at No. 1 Centerville (7-0).

3. Box Elder (6-0). Last week: Beat Power-Dutton-Brady 72-47. This week: at Big Sandy (3-3).

4. C-J-I (4-1). Last week: Beat North Star 56-20. This week: vs. Valier (1-5).

5. Bainville (5-1). Last week: Idle. This week: vs. Brockton (0-7).

6. Bridger (6-1). Monday: Beat No. 9 Absarokee 68-30. This week: vs. Plevna (1-6).

7. Savage (6-1). Last week: Beat Brockton 64-13. This week: vs. Westby-Grenora (4-3).

8. Lincoln (5-1). Last week: Beat West Yellowstone 62-14. This week: at White Sulphur Springs (3-4).

9. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (4-3). Last week: Beat Reed Point-Rapelje 42-6. This week: vs. Broadview-Lavina (4-2).

10. Roy-Winifred (4-2). Last week: Lost to No. 2 Centerville 52-7. This week: at Highwood (4-3).

Around 6-Man: No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and No. 2 Centerville will take center stage in 6-Man on Saturday when they square off in a massive Central division showdown. D-G-S-G is undefeated and Centerville has won six straight after a two-point loss in Week 1 to C-J-I. Speaking of hot teams, No. 6 Bridger has now won five in a row following a 68-30 romp over previously ranked Absarokee on Monday night on the road.

