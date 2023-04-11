Washington transfer Jackson Grant decommits from Montana State basketball

BOZEMAN — Jackson Grant, a Washington transfer who intended to join the Montana men's basketball program, announced Tuesday that he has decommitted from the Bobcats.

Grant, a 6-foot-10 junior forward out of Olympia, Washington, posted on social media, "Due to unforeseen circumstances I am reopening my recruitment while keeping all my options open!!"

Grant had originally committed to MSU via the NCAA transfer portal on April 5, writing on Twitter that he was "1000% committed." Two days later, Bobcats coach Danny Sprinkle became the next head coach at Utah State of the Mountain West, which presumably affected Grant's decision.

Grant played two seasons with Washington in the Pac-12, appearing in 39 games with averages of 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest. He was the 2020-21 Washington high school boys Gatorade player of the year and was a McDonald's All-American. He finished his career as the all-time leading scorer at Olympia High School. ESPN ranked him as the No. 42 prospect in the class of 2021.

Grant had been the Bobcats' first roster addition this offseason. MSU had two players enter the transfer portal in March — Alex Germer and Nick Gazelas. Germer has since committed to NAIA national champion College of Idaho.

