Missoula Sentinel grad Alex Germer among MSU basketball players entering transfer portal

After two seasons with the Montana State men's basketball team, Missoula native Alex Germer is moving on.

The former Missoula Sentinel High School standout is entering the NCAA transfer portal, outlet Verbal Commits reported on Monday. MTN Sports confirmed Germer's transfer with MSU.

Germer, a 6-foot-8 forward, spent two seasons with the Bobcats, both seasons where MSU advanced to the NCAA Tournament. Germer redshirted in 2021-22, and in 2022-23, he played in 10 games, played 39 minutes and scored 21 points this season. He scored 10 points both against Warner Pacific and Northwest Indian.

On the season Germer shot 6 for 16 from the field and 2 for 9 from deep. He'll have three years of eligibility left.

Germer is the second MSU men's player to enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season. Guard Nick Gazelas also entered the transfer portal after three seasons at MSU.

Gazelas, who spent one year at junior college before heading to Bozeman, appeared in 87 games during his MSU career. The Humble, Texas, native played in 30 games in 2022-23, and averaged just under 10 minutes per game, and scored 47 total points and grabbed 15 rebounds this past season for the Bobcats. He shot 25.9% from the field and 21.9% from deep.

For his career, the 6-4 Gazelas averaged 3.9 points per game and shot 37.5% from the field. Gazelas has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Bobcats just wrapped up their season at 25-10 overall and a trip to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big Sky tournament. MSU fell to Kansas State in the first round of the tournament.