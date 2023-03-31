Watch Now
Ex-Montana State, Missoula Sentinel player Alex Germer to play at College of Idaho

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana State's Alex Germer shows off his championship medal after the Bobcats defeated Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game on March 8, 2023 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Mar 31, 2023
BOZEMAN — Missoula Sentinel grad and former Montana State basketball player Alex Germer on Friday announced his commitment to play at the College of Idaho.

Germer, who recently entered the transfer portal, wrote on his Twitter account: "Excited to announce my commitment to the College of Idaho! Can’t wait to get after it with the reigning National Champs! Let’s get it!"

College of Idaho, of the NAIA Cascade Collegiate Conference, went 36-1 this past season and won the national championship with a 73-71 victory over Indiana Tech on March 18 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Yotes already have two Montanans on the team — starters Drew Wyman of Great Falls High and Caden Handran of Scobey — and also gained a commitment from Butte Central standout Dougie Peoples this week.

Germer, a 6-foot-8 forward, spent the past two seasons with Montana State. He redshirted in 2021-22 and appeared in 10 games this past season, scoring 21 points. He was a part of an MSU program that twice won the Big Sky Conference postseason title and advanced to back-to-back NCAA tournaments.

At Sentinel, Germer was a two-time first-team all-state selection in Class AA. As a senior, he led the state in scoring at 24.1 points per game while averaging 6.3 rebounds. In one game, Germer scored 51 points and made a AA record 13 3-pointers.

