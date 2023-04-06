Montana State men's basketball adds former Pac-12 forward to roster

BOZEMAN — Montana State men's basketball added former Washington forward Jackson Grant through the transfer portal on Wednesday, as announced from Grant via Twitter.

He played two seasons at the University of Washington and hails from Olympia.

1000% COMMITTED‼️ Bozeman let’s go get another ring this year 💙 pic.twitter.com/B5iAt0pUaR — Jackson Grant (@jpgrant12) April 5, 2023

He played in 25 games his freshman year and 14 his sophomore year.

The 6-foot-10 Grant attended Olympia High School, where he left with a stellar resume. It includes being the 2020-21 Gatorade Washington Boys Basketball Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American.

He makes the same move as standout junior guard, RaeQuan Battle, who also transferred to Montana State from Washington after spending two seasons in Seattle. They will be teaming up for the first time in college at Montana State.

This is MSU's first addition of the offseason. The Bobcats have two former players who entered the portal in March, Alex Germer and Nick Gazelas. Germer has since committed to the College of Idaho.