Montana State's Danny Sprinkle finalizes deal with Utah State to become next head basketball coach

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle holds up the Big Sky trophy after the Bobcats defeated Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game on March 8, 2023 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 13:44:35-04

(Editor's Note: This article will continue to be updated.)

BOZEMAN — Montana State's Danny Sprinkle finalized a deal Friday morning to become the next men's head basketball coach at Utah State, a source confirmed with MTN Sports on Friday.

Since taking over as Montana State's head coach in April 2019, Sprinkle has guided his alma mater to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, which stamped a first in program history.

The Helena native finished the 2022-23 season with a 25-10 record marking consecutive 25-win seasons for the first time since 1929.

Sprinkle has culminated an overall record of 81-43 throughout his four seasons at Montana State.

Sprinkle replaces Ryan Odom who left for Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Aggies went 44-25 under Odom's leadership (2021-23) with one NCAA Tournament appearance. As a program, Utah State has won one regular-season Mountain West championship, which happened during the 2018-19 season, and as made 23 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

