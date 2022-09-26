Montana's Lucas Johnson, Robby Hauck earn weekly Big Sky Conference honors

MISSOULA — After cruising past Portland State in their Big Sky Conference opener, the Montana Grizzlies saw two players bring home weekly conference awards.

UM quarterback Lucas Johnson earned Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week while safety Robby Hauck was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

Johnson completed 20 of 26 passes against the Vikings for 221 yards and threw a pair of touchdowns. Johnson also ran for a score in the game, and started the game perfect by going 14 for 14 in the first half.

PHOTOS: MONTANA STEAMROLLS PORTLAND STATE

On the season, Johnson, a redshirt senior who transferred to UM from San Diego State, is 76 for 109 on his passes for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns to just one interception. Johnson has also run for four touchdowns and 162 yards.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana senior Robby Hauck (17) celebrates during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Hauck finished Saturday's game with seven total tackles and a quarterback pressure that led to an interception by Jayden Dawson. Hauck's seven tackles moved him into No. 1 on Montana's all-time tackles list as he broke Dante Olson's record of 397 career tackles. Hauck now has 402 to his name and is now just 72 stops away from breaking the Big Sky Conference all-time mark set by Eastern Washington's Ronnie Hamlin from 2011-2014.

Along with those marks, Hauck also capped off the first half of Saturday's game with an exclamation point. Portland State attempted a 54-yard field goal with time expiring that was short, and Hauck fielded the kick at the 1-yard line and took it 99 yards for a touchdown to send the Grizzlies into halftime up 39-14.

This season Hauck has 38 total tackles, one for loss, and has half of a sack as well.

It's the first time Johnson has earned the award and second time for Hauck. The duo join Braxton Hill and Patrick O'Connell as UM players honored this year.

The Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) hit the road this weekend to take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.