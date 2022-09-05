Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Anaconda native Braxton Hill earns Big Sky honor in first career start for Montana Grizzlies

KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE66.jpg
James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Braxton Hill (35) makes a tackle during the game against Northwestern State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 3, 2022.
KPAX 090322 GRIZ FB NW STATE66.jpg
Posted at 10:45 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 12:45:55-04

MISSOULA — In his first career start for the Montana Grizzlies, Braxton Hill came ready to play.

The Anaconda native was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday morning after playing a major role in Montana's shutout win over Northwestern State on Saturday.

Hill finished with 10 total tackles in the game, 1.5 for loss and also got in on half of a sack in the win.

Hill came into this season with expectations heightened as the latest Montana native to join the linebacker rotation, as he suited up alongside Marcus Welnel and Patrick O'Connell as the starters in the opener.

Montana's defense allowed just 229 total yards of offense to Northwestern State and racked up four sacks and forced five turnovers in the game.

The Grizzlies host South Dakota on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in their second game of the year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119