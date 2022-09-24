Photos: No. 2 Montana Grizzlies streamroll Portland State

Share Facebook

University of Montana senior Justin Ford (6) celebrates a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck speaks with his son Robby Hauck (17) during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana Grizzlies take the field during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Robby Hauck (17) returns a fumble during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. The fumble was overturned. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Robby Hauck (17) celebrates during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Alex Gubner (99) puts pressure on Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Nash Fouch (4) amps up the crowd during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Patrick Rohrbach (41) runs onto the field during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) celebrates a reception during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) gets a sack during a blitz against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Aaron Fontes (14) makes a reception during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Levi Janacaro (36) makes a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) avoids a defender during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

A University of Montana fan cheers during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) scrambles for a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) avoids a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Xavier Harris (13) scores a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) makes a reception during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) scrambles out of the pocket for a pass during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) pulls in a deep pass during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana players celebrate with senior Robby Hauck (17) after a 104-yard kick return during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) scrambles for a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior DeAri Todd (50) makes a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Cole Grossman (11) breaks a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense score a safety during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense celebrates a safety during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) catches the ball for a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) celebrates a touchdown during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Aaron Fontes (14) picks up yards during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Marcus Welnel (37) and junior TraJon Cotton (3) make a tackle for a loss during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Henry Nuce (96) makes a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Junior Bergen (5) breaks a tackle during the Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium Saturday, September 24, 2022. James Dobson/MTN Sports

