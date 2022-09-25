FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Montana improves to 4-0, opens conference play with victory over Portland State

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies wasted no time making a statement in the conference season as UM raced past Portland State 53-16 on Saturday.

Robby Hauck became Montana's all-time leader in career tackles and also returned a missed field goal 99 yards for a touchdown. UM quarterback Lucas Johnson completed 20 of 26 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for another. Xavier Harris and Marcus Knight also broke off touchdown runs, with Harris going 64 yards for a score in the second quarter. Harris led the way on the ground with 92 yards rushing.

Hauck finished with seven tackles to put him at 402 for his career. He surpassed Dante Olson's record of 397 in the second quarter to take the top spot.

Mitch Roberts and Aaron Fontes both caught touchdown passes, with Fontes catching his first career score as a Grizzly. Roberts finished with six catches for 83 yards to lead UM.

The Griz defense held PSU to just 199 yards of total offense and tallied three sacks, two of which came from Marcus Welnel. Alex Gubner also caused a safety in the game while Jayden Dawson picked off a pass. The Grizzlies improved to 4-0 while Portland State fell to 0-3.

