Year in review: MTN Sports' top stories of 2024

The 2024 sports year is ending the same way it started in the Treasure State: with a Montana football team playing for the FCS national championship.

The Montana Grizzlies came up short in the championship in January of 2024. Now, the Montana State Bobcats are closing out the year preparing for their trip to Frisco, Texas. MSU went 15-0 this fall and will play North Dakota State for the title on Jan. 6, 2025.

As we look back on 2024, the year certainly brought plenty of great stories and moments. The Grizzlies competed for a title, Helena native and UFC superstar Sean O'Malley defended his world championship and Montana State won a third consecutive Big Sky Conference men's basketball title.

Missoula's Katharine Berkoff shined at the Olympics, the Billings Scarlets reached the American Legion Baseball World Series and the Bobcats put together a historic football season this fall.

But often our favorite sports stories are those outside the lines — a celebrity fan, athletes showing the good in the world, or people living out their dreams.

Below are some of MTN Sports' favorite stories from 2024.

The fast rise of Montana State redshirt freshman running back Adam Jones

Grace Lawrence: I chose this story because Jones became one of the best stories in the FCS this season with his breakout campaign as a redshirt freshman. He has found a way to impact games from the Bobcats' Week 0 win over FBS New Mexico throughout the playoffs and into the FCS national championship game.

I think his humility shines through most, though, and the way he looks up to the Montana-born seniors is admirable and shows that the Bobcats' current culture will remain for years to come.

'I was so happy': Albertson's cashier on winning Octagon dream match with former UFC fighter

Scott Breen: What I appreciate about this story is the pure determination and joy of a man who's dedicated the majority of his life to one job — and worked even harder to realize one dream of a lifetime.

Great Falls CMR soccer player Luke Stevenson reflects on humanitarian trip to Thailand

Will Charlton: This story portrayed that there is still so much good in the world and that people genuinely do care for each other. When I learned about the storyline I knew I had to cover it, and I'm glad I was able to share Luke's experience to shed light on an impressive kid.

'Strong is beautiful': Former ballerina Caitlin Matthews breaking powerlifting records

Slim Kimmel: Sports are ultimately about competing against yourself — and getting just a little better each day. My favorite story of 2024 highlights just that, and shows that athletes are not always what they seem.

Harrison throws sendoff as boys basketball team heads to first state tournament

Luke Shelton: This was a fun story to me because I got to watch a bit of Montana sports history unfold — the Harrison boys basketball team boarding a bus and departing for the Wildcats' first-ever state tournament appearance.

I often say that the heartbeat of sports in the Treasure State resides in Class C towns, and this was on full display on a crisp March morning in the shadow of the Tobacco Root Mountains.

Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Dec. 28, 2024)

'In memory of Ralph': Stevensville boys soccer team working to honor late legendary coach

Derek Joseph: I chose this story because while putting it together, I learned it was about more than a team that lost its coach. It was also about the loss of a pioneer for soccer in the Bitterroot Valley and how his team rallied after his passing to put together a great season.

Although the team fell short of its ultimate goal to win a state championship, the Yellowjacket players and coaches rallied to honor Ralph Serrette's legacy.

15-year-old Whalyn Ward 'a real celebrity' as the life of Joliet athletics

Alec Bofinger: I love to share stories of perseverance, such as with Whalyn. He lost his sight about a decade ago, but he attracts all the eyes in the gym with his passion for J-Hawk athletics.

'A big party': Concert series, Griz opener create profitable, whirlwind 10 days at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Kyle Hansen: The two great equalizers in life are sports and music. Nothing brings communities together more than those. I chose this story because a smaller town like Missoula flexed its muscles as an entertainment hub in the Northwest over a 10-day stretch in August with three sold-out and major concerts followed by the UM football home opener, which also sold out.

No town Missoula's size does this. It brought in millions of dollars to the local community and created a buzz that is hard to top with so much going on. And with a variety of genres and shows, it showcased how the Garden City does truly have something for everyone, making it the most unique city in Montana and a special place to call home. It was fun to step out of the comfort zone of solely sports and report on the intersection of sports, music, business, culture and community coming together to highlight this event.

NBA legend Rick Barry inspired by 7-year-old Great Falls basketball player

Tom Wylie: My favorite story from 2024 is a story that distills sports down to its core elements. Sports can be a path to glory, riches and fame for some, but for young athletes, sports can help build social skills, teamwork and confidence. And whether you’re a Basketball Hall of Famer or a second-grade player, it always pays to choose kindness.

Ryan Leaf returns to Montana State Prison for first time since being incarcerated

Jonny Walker: Not many people can say they've been in prison. Even fewer can say they've gotten out of prison. This story checked both boxes in one day.

State B/C softball: Manhattan Tigers 'do it for Delaney,' rally for first title

Greg Rachac: Manhattan did the improbable to capture its first state softball championship, winning four consecutive elimination games on the final day of the tournament, including two against Shepherd in the championship round.

The Tigers dedicated their season to teammate Delaney Doherty, who was killed in a car accident nine months earlier. As tears flowed amid the championship celebration, I knew I wouldn't cover a more emotional or uplifting story for the remainder of the year.

Soccer match with father coaching on one side, daughters playing on the other brings out ‘so many emotions’

Mike Scherting: I liked the juxtaposition of how the coach/father was kind of in a no-win situation and really tried to contain his emotions while his daughters seemed to really want to win and do well in that match. And it's not a situation you see every day.

