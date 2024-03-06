Harrison throws sendoff as boys basketball team heads to first state tournament

HARRISON — Second-year Harrison activities director Raynee Pace noted that it's been a while since her town had cause to throw a parade, and there was a darned good reason on Wednesday morning.

"Just seeing everyone cheering and showing their support, it's heartwarming," she said. "Very exciting for the whole community, and everyone in the school has just been so supportive and involved."

The town threw a spirited sendoff for its high school boys basketball team, which was embarking on its first-ever journey to the State C tournament in Great Falls. The Wildcats emerged as divisional runner-ups at the Western C divisional tournament to book their inaugural trip to state. They'll face Northern C champion Box Elder in the opening round on Wednesday evening.

"I am so excited, they are just hard workers on the court and in the classroom," said Pace. "I just really hope their hard work pays off. And I hope they all know we are so proud of them for making it this far."