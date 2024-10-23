'In memory of Ralph': Stevensville boys soccer team working to honor late legendary coach

STEVENSVILLE — Stevensville is home to one of the top boys soccer programs in the state this year.

But things took an unexpected turn after the team’s third game this season when the Yellowjackets' longtime coach and mentor Ralph Serrette passed away.

“It was kind of just a moment of realization that he wasn’t going to show up anymore,” Stevensville senior David Beames said.

For the first time in program history, the town's soccer pioneer would not be on the sidelines.

“For him to not be here is a challenge for everyone,” Stevensville interim head coach CJ Clark said. “He meant so much to everybody with everything he’s done. (Serrette) started soccer here 34 years ago and built these fields we’re standing on. I think it was just dirt and rocks when he started.”

Those who knew Serrette wanted to honor his legacy by getting back on the field and working right away.

“He would be mad if we weren't practicing and getting after it, so that's kind of how we viewed it,” Clark said. “Just kept pushing forward and ... we're training hard and we're focused on what we need to do the next couple of weeks. We're pushing towards that goal in memory of Ralph and show him what he's accomplished the last 30 years here in Stevensville with high school soccer and (youth soccer club) Sabres.”

When Serrette came to Stevensville over 30 years ago, he, along with volunteers, built the Stevensville Soccer Complex, which his players say serves as a constant reminder that their coach is still with them in spirit.

“We like to say that this is the best field in all of Montana and, maybe, all of America,” Beames said. “It was just made by Ralph in his hands and all the people that gave him support. ... We come out here and we work hard for him and make it so it wasn't all in vain.”

Serrette never had any kids of his own, but he had his own family on the pitch.

Daniel Pendergast, a former player and current assistant coach at Stevensville, said Serrete’s favorite thing was developing young players, even if they had no knowledge of the game.

“He never cut a player. He always knew that if he did that, it kind of sends a bad message to the rest of the team and just people that are gonna come and try out,” Pendergast said. “So, he never cut anyone, and he's made good players that way, too. Just a selfless guy, especially in his coaching style, and just down to the little things like tactics and technique, he was just really good about.”

Even with this style of coaching, Serrette had high expectations for his team, and in his absence the players still have that mindset.

“Oh man, Ralph hated losing. That was one thing about that guy, he just loves winning," Beames said, "and so we’re coming out here, we’re going to do everything we can do to win."

With the playoffs already started this year, winning now means winning it all.

“Ralph’s goal, of course, was to achieve a state championship, and so we want to honor him that way and play hard," Clark said. "Everything we do every day — nutrition and training — we're going 100%. We’re going hard everything we do so we can succeed in that and still get him that win.”

Stevensville next hosts reigning Class A state champion Whitefish in a semifinal match at 2 p.m. Saturday.