The fast rise of Montana State redshirt freshman running back Adam Jones

BOZEMAN — Montana State running back Adam Jones has quickly burst onto the scene in the first four games of the season for the Bobcats this year.

The Missoula native has totaled five touchdowns so far, which includes a 93-yard rushing score against New Mexico to spark the Cats' comeback win in one of the few FCS wins over an FBS program this season.

MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence sat down with Jones to talk about his season, his recruitment process to Montana State and why playing for the Bobcats is so important to him.

