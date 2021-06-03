Missoula Sentinel pulls past Bozeman High for Class AA all-sports trophy

Missoula Sentinel had one of the best fall sports seasons in school history and concluded the 2020-21 school year sweeping the Class AA state track and field championships en route to winning the Class AA all-sports trophy.

The Spartans recorded 88 points to take the top spot on the leaderboard, just ahead of second-place Bozeman High, which finished with 86.5 points.

The all-sports rankings were calculated by applying point totals to team finishes in the fall sports of boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, boys and girls soccer, volleyball and football; the winter sports of boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling and boys and girls swimming; and the spring sports of boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, and softball. Ten points were awarded for a state title, seven points for a second-place finish, six for a third-place finish and so on, down to one point for an eighth-place finish.

Sentinel won five state titles in 2020-21: boys cross country, boys golf, football, boys track and field and girls track and field. The Spartans also received points in boys basketball (third), softball (third), boys soccer (tied for third/fourth), boys swimming (fourth), girls swimming (fifth), girls cross country (sixth), girls soccer (tied for fifth/sixth/seventh/eighth), volleyball (tied for fifth/sixth/seventh/eighth), girls basketball (tied for seventh/eighth), boys wrestling (eighth) and boys tennis (eighth).

Bozeman High was right behind Sentinel with four state championships. The Hawks got fall titles in girls cross country and girls golf and then added girls swimming and girls tennis championships in 2021. The Hawks added second-place finishes in boys soccer and boys tennis, a third-place finish in boys cross country, a fifth-place finish in boys swimming and a seventh-place finish in girls track and field. They also scored points by tying for third and fourth in both girls soccer and football, tying for fifth and sixth in both boys and girls basketball, and tying for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth in volleyball.

Missoula Hellgate placed third in the Class AA all-sports rankings with 60.5 points. The Knights won the boys soccer state championship; placed second in boys cross country, girls cross country, girls basketball and girls tennis; third in boys track and field; fourth in girls track and field; sixth in girls swimming; seventh in boys swimming; and eighth in boys golf. Hellgate also tied for third/fourth in girls soccer.

The complete Class AA all-sports rankings for the 2020-21 high school sports seasons are below.

Missoula Sentinel — 88 points

Bozeman High — 86.5

Missoula Hellgate — 60.5

Billings West — 60

Kalispell Glacier — 57

Helena Capital — 55

Billings Senior — 50.5

Helena High — 48

Great Falls High — 40.5

Kalispell Flathead — 34

Billings Skyview — 33

Bozeman Gallatin — 29

Great Falls CMR — 28

Butte — 26.5

Belgrade — 16.5

Missoula Big Sky — 9