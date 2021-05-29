Kalispell Glacier boys, Bozeman High girls win State AA tennis championships

GREAT FALLS -- The Kalispell Glacier boys and Bozeman High girls won the team titles at the Class AA state tennis tournament on Friday.

Glacier was buoyed by Rory Smith, who defeated Missoula Big Sky's Jace Tolleson Knee for the singles title. The Wolfpack doubles team of Ethan Purdy and Harrison Sanders added a third-place finish. Glacier scored 25 points during the two-day tournament.

Bozeman Gallatin got a state title from the tandem of Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff in the doubles bracket. Farne and Schonhoff defeated crosstown rivals Luke Rayonvich and Josh Angell from Bozeman High. The Hawks finished second in the team scores with 18 points, just ahead of Gallatin in third with 16. Helena Capital and Missoula Big Sky tied for fourth with 13 points each.

Bozeman High's girls ran way with the team title, scoring 38 points to second-place Missoula Hellgate's 18. Helena High was third with 17 points, followed by Helena Capital and Great Falls CMR, who tied for fourth with 13 points each.

The Hawks claimed both the singles and doubles titles, with Meg McCarty capping her perfect season with four 6-0, 6-0 wins at the state tournament. McCarty defeated Helena Capital's Regan Hanson in the final.

Bozeman High's Maicy McCarty and Laine Banzinger won the doubles title, defeating Emma Hasquet and Eva Santos of Helena High in the final.

State AA tennis

May 27-28 at Great Falls

Boys

Team scores: Kalispell Glacier 25, Bozeman High 18, Bozeman Gallatin 16, Helena Capital 13, Missoula Big Sky 13, Kalispell Flathead 10, Billings Senior 9, Missoula Sentinel 8, Helena High 6, Missoula Hellgate 6, Billings Skyview 2, Great Falls CMR 2, Billings West 1.

Singles

Final: Rory Smith, Kalispell Glacier, def. Jace Tolleson Knee, Misoula Big Sky, 6-2, 6-0.

Third/fourth: Nolan White, Kalispell Flathead, def. Ryan Ashley, Helena Capital, 6-7, 7-5, 6-1.

Fifth/sixth: Blake Phillippi, Bozeman High, def. Luke Donaldson, Helena High, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles

Final: Jake Farne/Ayden Schonhoff, Bozeman Gallatin, def. Luke Rayonvich/Josh Angell, Bozeman High, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Third/fourth: Ethan Purdy/Harrison Sanders, Kalispell Glacier, def. Ryan Schreiber/Calvin George, Billings Senior, 6-2, 6-3.

Fifth/sixth: Jerrick Olsen/Ashton Shipley, Helena Capital, def. Noah Nelson/Nathan Zimmerman, Missoula Sentinel, 6-4, 6-3.

Girls

Team scores: Bozeman High 38, Missoula Hellgate 18, Helena High 17, Helena Capital 13, Great Falls CMR 13, Belgrade 10, Billings Senior 8, Billings Skyview 4, Missoula Big Sky 3, Bozeman Gallatin 3, Kalispell Flathead 2, Missoula Sentinel 1.

Singles

Final: Meg McCarty, Bozeman High, def. Regan Hanson, Helena Capital, 6-0, 6-0.

Third/fourth: Bella Anderson, Belgrade, def. Hailey Buss, Bozeman High, 7-5, 7-5.

Fifth/sixth: Ruby Jennings, Great Falls CMR, def. Qayl Kujala, Helena High, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

Doubles

Final: Maicy McCarty/Laine Banzinger, Bozeman High, def. Emma Hasquet/Eva Santos, Helena High, 6-4, 6-2.

Third/fourth: Lily Wright/Ashley Young, Missoula Hellgate, def. Allison Blee/Gussie Lee, Billings Senior, 6-3, 6-1.

Fifth/sixth: Madison George/Becca Sherman, Great Falls CMR, def. Mackayla Kennedy/Bailee Sayler, Missoula Hellgate, 6-3, 6-1.