State C track and field: Seeley-Swan girls repeat, Fort Benton boys capture title

MISSOULA — The embrace was long and emotional for the Seeley-Swan Blackhawks.

One by one, Sariah Maughan, Kyla Conley and Emily Maughan all hugged senior Klaire Kovatch after she anchored the team's first-place 1,600-meter relay squad on Saturday. Kovatch was out of breath, but the lone senior on the team took her time with each teammate in joy and celebration as the Blackhawks sealed the team title at the State C track and field meet at MCPS Stadium.

The win was the third for Kovatch, who took home the State C discus title on Friday before helping lead Seeley-Swan to both relay championships on Saturday. She added second-place finishes in the javelin and shot put as well.

After a challenging 1,600 race on Friday, Sariah Maughan took home the 800-meter championship to pair with her 400 win that she achieved on Friday.

In total Seeley-Swan scored 72 points while Hinsdale was second with 42 and Plentywood and Fort Benton each tied with 37. Seeley-Swan won the team title in 2019 before the 2020 season was ultimately canceled.

Hinsdale was led by do-all senior Kaitlyn McColly. McColly won the 300 hurdles and the triple jump for the Raiders. She took second in the 100 hurdles and pole vault and added a third-place finish in the long jump to score all of Hinsdale's points.

Savage freshman Brooke Reuter finished with a big day, winning both the 100- and 200-meter dashes while setting new Class C records in both. Reuter set the new 100 record on Friday in the prelims at 12.49 seconds, which beat the previous record of 12.52 set by Marny Adamson back in 2000. Then in the 200, Reuter ran a 25.51 which broke the 25.76 mark set by Kourtney Danreuther in 2006.

Charlo's Carlee Fryberger also broke a Class C record. Fryberger's 14.78 that she ran in the prelims on Friday in the 100 hurdles broke the 14.92 time set by Erin Jones back in 1999. Fryberger won the finals on Saturday in 14.81.

Plentywood's Annie Kaul used a come-from-behind win in the final stretch to win the 3,200. Fairview's Jadyn Gackle won the shot put, Alberton-Superior's Sorren Reese took the javelin victory and Saco's Teagan Erickson added a win in the high jump to round out Saturday's winners.

On the boys side, Fort Benton won the team title with 74 points. Belt took home second with 45 and Richey-Lambert added 41.

The Longhorns got wins from William Ullery in both the 100 and 200. Ullery also anchored Fort Benton's 1,600 relay team that won, while Simms took the win in the 400 relay. Hayden Diekhans won the triple jump to held pad the Longhorns' lead.

Tate Smith of Twin Bridges was also a double winner as he took home victories in both hurdle races.

Circle's Hayden Lockie won the 800 while Samuel Smith of Richey-Lambert won the 3,200 to pair with his 1,600 victory from Friday. Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald also won the shot put to pair with his discus victory from Friday.

Lustre Christian's Jasiah Hambira won the high jump as well with a personal-best jump of 6 feet, 3 inches.

This story will be updated with full highlights and more.