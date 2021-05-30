Photos: State AA-C track and field meet Day 2

Share Facebook

Butte's Tanner Huff wins the 100 meter dash during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Zac Crews competes in the javelin during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Noxon's Cade VanVleet, left, and Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald fist bump during the boys shot put during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Noxon's Cade VanVleet competes in the shot put during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald watches his shot put throw during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Zac Crews celebrates his win in the boys javelin during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Stephen Links of Simms crosses the finish line in first place in the boys 400-relay during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Simms' 400-relay team celebrates their first-place finish during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Klaire Kovatch anchors the Blackhawks' 400-relay team that took first during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Twin Bridges Tate Smith, far right, leads the pack as he wins the 110 hurdles during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Zac Crews, fourth from the left, leads the pack as he goes on to win the 110 hurdles during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Drew Klumph, left, and Zac Crews celebrate their 1-2 finish during the boys 110 hurdles during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Charlo's Carlee Fryberger, right, wins the 100 hurdles during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Brooke Stayner wins the 100 hurdles during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Fort Benton's Hayden Diekhans competes in the triple jump during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Saco's Teagan Erickson competes in the high jump during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Culbertson's Abby Granbois competes in the high jump during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Circle's Hayden Lockie wins the 800 during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Sariah Maughan wins the 800 during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Kalispell Glacier's Taylor Brisendine competes in the triple jump during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Audrey McElmurry wins the triple jump during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Emily McElmurry, left, celebrates her sister Audrey's win in the triple jump for Missoula Sentinel during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Audrey McElmurry celebrates her win in the triple jump during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Tate Smith of Twin Bridges wins the 300 hurdles during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Drew Klumph edges out Kalispell Glacier's Caleb Bernhardt to win the 300 hurdles during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Drew Klumph celebrates his win in the 300 hurdles during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's fan section cheers as Drew Klumph wins the 300 hurdles during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Hinsdale's Kaitlyn McColly leaps over a hurdle as she wins the 300 hurdles during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's Brooke Stayner wins the 300 hurdles during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Savage's Brooke Reuter wins the 100 dash during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings West's Jaeden Wolff, left, wins the 100 dash during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings Skyview's Alison Jenkins smiles after throwing the winning toss in the girls discus during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Hellgate's Sage Brooks wins the 1,600 run during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

From left to right, Missoula Hellgate's Abby Kendrick, Sage Brooks, Kensey May and Ignatius Fitzgerald celebrate as Brooks, May and Kendrick finished 1-3 in the 1,600 during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Fitzgerald won the boys 1,600 for the Knights as well. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Fort Benton's William Ullery wins the 200 during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Hinsdale's Kaitlyn McColly wins the triple jump during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Savage's Brooke Reuter wins the 200 during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Helena High's Odessa Zentz wins the 200 during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Kalispell Glacier's Tate Kauffman lands in the sand pit during the triple jump during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte's Christian Hansen wins the triple jump during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Plentywood's Annie Kaul sprints down the final stretch to win the 3,200 during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte's Christian Hansen anchors the Bulldogs' 1,600-relay to a first-place finish during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings West's Taylee Chirrick anchors the Golden Bears' 1,600-relay to a first-place finish during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Fort Benton's William Ullery anchors the Longhorns' 1,600-relay to a first-place finish during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Klaire Kovatch anchors the Blackhawks' 1,600-relay to a first-place finish during the second day of the combined State AA and C track and field meets on Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Klaire Kovatch hugs Kyla Conley while Sariah Maughan looks on after the Blackhawks won the 1,600-relay on Saturday at the combined State AA-C track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Richey-Lambert took third at the State C track and field meet with 41 points. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Belt took second at the State C track and field meet with 45 points. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Fort Benton won the State C track and field title with 74 points. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Fort Benton tied for third place with 37 points at the State C track and field meet. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Plentywood tied for third place at the State C track and field meet with 37 points. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Kaitlyn McColly, left, hugs Zora Holt as she finds out that Hinsdale scored enough points for a team trophy at the State C track and field meet. The duo were the lone two athletes at the state meet for Hinsdale's girls team, and McColly, a senior, scored all of Hinsdale's points (42) to give the Raiders a second-place finish. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Kaitlyn McColly, left, and Zora Holt were Hinsdale's lone female athletes at the State C track and field meet, and the Raiders finished in second place with 42 points. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan won the girls title at the State C track and field meet with 72 points. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Hellgate took third at the State AA track and field meet with 51 points. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Butte took second at the State AA track and field meet with 76 points. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel won the boys State AA track and field title with 132 points. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Billings West's girls team finished in third place at the State AA track and field meet with 71 points. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Helena High's girls team finished in second place at the State AA track and field meet with 72 points. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's girls team took the State AA track and field title with 91 points. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Sentinel's boys and girls track and field teams swept the State AA team titles. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

