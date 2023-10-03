Frontier Conference notebook: Providence volleyball, men's soccer net conference wins

Frontier Conference volleyball action is in full swing, with all six teams playing two league matches last week. Providence and Montana Tech both had strong weeks grabbing two league wins.

The Providence men's soccer team also recorded two conference wins to keep pace in the upper portion of the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings.

Those headlines and more highlight this week's Frontier Conference notebook.

Volleyball

Providence and Montana Tech each went 2-0 in Frontier Conference matches last week. The Argos earned a five-set win over Montana State-Northern and a four-set victory over Carroll College to improve to 2-1 in conference play.

UP middle blocker Zoe Naugle, a senior from Washington, had 16 kills in the win over MSUN and 13 against Carroll. She added nine total blocks in the two matches and on Monday was named the Frontier Conference attacker of the week.

Tech, which is ranked No. 9 in the NAIA Top 25, defeated MSUN and Rocky Mountain College in four-set matches last week. The Orediggers are 3-0 in league play and 14-2 overall.

Rocky's Blythe Sealey, a senior from Roundup, was named the setter of the week for the second consecutive week and fifth time this season, and Julia Carr of Carroll was named the defender of the week.

Last week:

Providence def. MSU-Northern 13-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-25, 15-13

Providence def. Carroll 25-21, 23-25, 25-13, 26-24

Rocky def. MSU Billings 25-21, 25-20, 25-20

Rocky def. Western 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 25-27, 15-7

Tech def. MSU-Northern 17-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-23

Tech def. Rocky 25-19, 25-11, 21-25, 25-15

Western def. Carroll 25-18, 25-22, 25-22

Up next:

Carroll at MSU-Northern, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Western at Tech, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Rocky at Providence, 7 p.m. Thursday

Tech at Carroll, 7 p.m. Friday

Western at Providence, 2 p.m. Saturday

MSU-Northern at Rocky, 6 p.m. Saturday

Cross country

Montana's Frontier cross country teams were off last week. They're back in action this week at the Yellowjackets/Battlin' Bears Open in Billings on Oct. 6.

Golf

The Frontier Conference golf teams were off last week. The Beartooth Invitational is Oct. 2-3 at the Laurel Golf Club.

Football

Carroll College and Montana Tech each improved to 3-0 in the Frontier Conference with wins last week, while College of Idaho rallied past Rocky Mountain College. The Fighting Saints, Orediggers and Yotes are ranked in the top 12 of the NAIA Top 25.

On Monday, Carroll's Spencer Berger was named the Frontier Conference special teams player of the week. During the Fighting Saints' 43-3 win at MSU-Northern, the sophomore kicker booted two 42-yard field goals and converted all five of his point-after tries to set a career high with 11 points scored.

Andy Peters of College of Idaho and Blaine Shaw of Eastern Oregon were named the league's offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively.

Last week:

Carroll 43, MSU-Northern 3

College of Idaho 45, Rocky 21

Tech 31, Southern Oregon 21

Eastern Oregon 34, Arizona Christian 0

Up next:

Eastern Oregon at MSU-Northern, 1 p.m. Saturday

Southern Oregon at Rocky, 1 p.m. Saturday

Western at Tech, 1 p.m. Saturday

College of Idaho at Arizona Christian, 8 p.m. Saturday

Soccer (Cascade Collegiate Conference)

The Providence men's soccer team got back on track with two Cascade Collegiate Conference wins last week, earning a 2-1 result at Corban and a 4-0 shutout at Bushnell.

Teddy Benbow, a freshman goalkeeper, played the second half of both games for the Argos and didn't allow a goal. He recorded four total saves to complete his weekend clean sheet and on Monday was named the conference's men’s soccer defensive player of the week.

With the two wins, UP improved to 4-2 in league play this season and 6-4 overall.

Last week:

Men

Carroll 3, Bushnell 1

Carroll 1, Corban 1

College of Idaho 2, Rocky 0

Providence 2, Corban 1

Providence 4, Bushnell 0

Rocky 6, Walla Walla 0

Women

Bushnell 3, Providence 0

Carroll 1, Bushnell 1

Carroll 1, Corban 0

College of Idaho 3, Rocky 0

Corban 3, Providence 1

Up next:

Men

College of Idaho at Providence, 1 p.m. Friday

Rocky at Oregon Tech, 1 p.m. Friday

Eastern Oregon at Carroll, 2 p.m. Friday

Eastern Oregon at Providence 1 p.m. Saturday

College of Idaho at Carroll, 2 p.m. Saturday

Rocky at Southern Oregon, 1 p.m. Sunday

Women

College of Idaho at Providence, 3:30 p.m. Friday

Rocky at Oregon Tech, 3:30 p.m. Friday

Eastern Oregon at Carroll, 4 p.m. Friday

Eastern Oregon at Providence, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

College of Idaho at Carroll, 4 p.m. Saturday

Rocky at Southern Oregon, 3:30 p.m. Sunday