Frontier roundup: No. 9 Carroll routs MSU-Northern; No. 11 Montana Tech tops SOU

HAVRE — No. 9-ranked Carroll rushed for 204 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground in a 43-3 victory at Montana State-Northern on Saturday.

Duncan Kraft scored two touchdowns, the first of which was an 11-yard run that put Carroll ahead 7-3 with 4:08 left in the first quarter. A 1-yard TD run by Baxter Tuggle extended the lead to 14-3, and when Kraft scored his second touchdown on a 5-yard run the Saints were up 29-3 late in the third.

Quarterback Jack Prka and running back Cormac Benn also scored rushing TDs for Carroll, which improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Frontier. Northern slipped to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the league.

The Saints’ defense limited the Lights to minus-10 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Carroll had 5 1/2 tackles for loss, totaling 60 yards.

Elsewhere in the Frontier …

No. 11 Montana Tech 31, Southern Oregon 21

ASHLAND, Ore. — Quarterback Blake Thelen threw two second-half touchdown passes and Montana Tech beat Southern Oregon 31-21.

Thelen and Wyatt Alexander hooked up on a 56-yard touchdown pass to give the Orediggers a 17-14 lead with 9:56 left in the third quarter. Thelen's next TD throw was a 7-yarder to Grant Kelly, making it 31-14 early in the fourth. In between was a 24-yard touchdown run by Christian Vetter, as Montana Tech built a two-score advantage.

Thelen threw for 215 yards and was intercepted twice. Landers Smith led the Orediggers with 110 rushing yards and also added a touchdown.

Montana Tech is now 4-1 overall and moved to 3-0 on the Frontier. Southern Oregon is now 1-3 and 0-2 in the league.

No. 12 College of Idaho 45, Rocky Mountain 21

CALDWELL, Idaho — Rocky Mountain College built a 21-3 lead in the first half but No. 12-ranked College of Idaho reeled off 42 consecutive points on the way to a 45-21 victory.

The Yotes’ Jon Schofield scored three consecutive touchdowns spanning the second and third quarters. The last of those, a 19-yard run with 2:37 left in the third, gave C of I a 24-21 lead.

Andy Peters followed with a 57-yard touchdown run, Caden Young scored from 4 yards out and Young found Brock Richardson with a 24-yard TD pass to complete the second-half surge.

Rocky built its lead on three first-half touchdown passes by Luke Holcomb, two to Joseph Dwyer and another to Nakeo Thomas.

College of Idaho improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Frontier while the Battlin’ Bears are now 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

Eastern Oregon 34, Arizona Christian 0

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Quincy Glasper's 333 passing yards and two touchdowns led Eastern Oregon to a 34-0 blanking of Arizona Christian.

Aiden Patterson scored two TDs on the ground for EOU while Brody MacMillan had a game-high 58 rushing yards and added a touchdown of his own on the ground.

Eastern Oregon won for the first time this season and is now 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the league standings. Arizona Christian is 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Frontier.

