Montana Tech volleyball climbs into top 10 of NAIA Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Tech has cracked the top 10 of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Rating. The Orediggers moved up two spots to No. 9 in the latest rankings, which were released Wednesday.

Tech won the Frontier Conference regular-season title last year and is 12-2 to start this season. It kicked off conference play last week with a four-set win over Providence and continues its league slate this week with matches against Montana State-Northern and Rocky Mountain College.

Rocky (11-6 overall, 1-0 Frontier) dropped out of the top 25 of the coaches poll but is still in the "receiving votes" category. Montana Western (14-1, 1-0) also received votes.

Concordia (Neb.) took over the No. 1 ranking with 20 first-place votes. Northwestern (Iowa), Indiana Wesleyan, Eastern Oregon and Corban (Ore.) round out the top five. Eastern Oregon was previously ranked first but fell to fourth after losing to its first match of the season earlier this month.

