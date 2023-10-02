Carroll College No. 8, Montana Tech No. 11 in NAIA Top 25 football poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carroll College continues to climb the NAIA football rankings.

The Fighting Saints are up one spot to No. 8 in this week's NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Rating, which was released Monday. Montana Tech and College of Idaho are also ranked out of the Frontier Conference, holding steady at Nos. 11 and 12, respectively.

Carroll routed Montana State-Northern 43-3 last week to run its record to 5-0, while Tech notched a 31-21 win at Southern Oregon. College of Idaho rallied past Rocky Mountain College 45-21, scoring 42 unanswered points to overcome a 21-3 deficit against the Battlin' Bears.

Montana Western, which was idle last week, and Rocky both received votes.

Northwestern (Iowa) maintained its hold on the No. 1 ranking, receiving all 18 first-place votes. Grand View (Iowa), Morningside (Iowa), Indiana Wesleyan and Marian (Ind.) round out the top five again.

