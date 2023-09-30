Watch Now
Frontier Conference

Actions

No. 9 Montana Tech volleyball downs Rocky Mountain College 3-1

Posted at 5:00 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 19:00:40-04

BUTTE — Montana Tech volleyball's No. 9 ranking is the highest the Orediggers have reached in program history. And Tech continued to look like a Top 10 team on Saturday.

Olivia Muir delivered a match-high 16 kills and Taylor Henley and Olivia LaBeau each had 10 as the Orediggers defeated Rocky Mountain College 3-1 (25-19, 25-11, 21-25, 25-15) at the HPER Complex to stay unbeaten in Frontier Conference play.

Tech (14-2 overall, 3-0 in the Frontier) got 5 service aces from Emmy Green and three from Rhys Layton. Alexis Umland and Heley each supplied 5 blocks, McKenna Kaelber had 25 assists and Jelena Jablanov had 25 digs.

The Battlin' Bears (13-7, 2-1) got 12 kills from Bella Bryan, 5 blocks from Rhiannon Nez, 31 assists from Blythe Sealey and 25 digs from Brooke Ark.

The Orediggers will now host Montana Western on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Battlin' Bears travel to Providence on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state