No. 9 Montana Tech volleyball downs Rocky Mountain College 3-1

BUTTE — Montana Tech volleyball's No. 9 ranking is the highest the Orediggers have reached in program history. And Tech continued to look like a Top 10 team on Saturday.

Olivia Muir delivered a match-high 16 kills and Taylor Henley and Olivia LaBeau each had 10 as the Orediggers defeated Rocky Mountain College 3-1 (25-19, 25-11, 21-25, 25-15) at the HPER Complex to stay unbeaten in Frontier Conference play.

Tech (14-2 overall, 3-0 in the Frontier) got 5 service aces from Emmy Green and three from Rhys Layton. Alexis Umland and Heley each supplied 5 blocks, McKenna Kaelber had 25 assists and Jelena Jablanov had 25 digs.

The Battlin' Bears (13-7, 2-1) got 12 kills from Bella Bryan, 5 blocks from Rhiannon Nez, 31 assists from Blythe Sealey and 25 digs from Brooke Ark.

The Orediggers will now host Montana Western on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Battlin' Bears travel to Providence on Thursday.