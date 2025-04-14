Montana's Malik Moore transfers to Xavier

MISSOULA — From the Big Sky to the Big East, Malik Moore is headed to Ohio.

The Montana Grizzlies guard announced via social media over the weekend that he is transferring from UM to Xavier after one season with the Grizzlies.

#GrizHoops guard Malik Moore appears to be headed to Xavier https://t.co/Ds8YTDIrrR — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) April 13, 2025

It's a big loss for Montana as Moore was a major part of UM's run to Big Sky Conference regular-season and tournament championships this past winter. After spending two seasons at Pepperdine, Moore joined the Griz and played in 28 games and started in 27 as he averaged 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Moore shot the ball at a 43.2% clip from the field and 40.1% rate from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-5 Moore was a second-team All-Big Sky pick as well for Montana.

While a tough talent for the Griz to see leave, Montana has mostly avoided being decimated by the transfer portal this cycle. Key players like guard Money Williams and forward Te'Jon Sawyer have both announced they'll be back next season, and UM has also added Minnesota forward Kadyn Betts and Colorado guard Courtney Anderson Jr. from the portal.

Reserves Zack Davidson and Jeremiah Dargan are UM's other players who have entered the portal.