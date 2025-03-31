Montana Grizzlies land commitment from Minnesota transfer Kadyn Betts

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies have landed their first transfer commitment for the 2025-26 season.

Minnesota forward Kadyn Betts announced his transfer to Montana on Sunday via social media, saying "Let's go!!!" attached with a photo of him in a Griz jersey with the 2025 Big Sky Conference championship trophy.

Betts transfers to Montana after spending the last three seasons at Minnesota of the Big Ten. A native of Pueblo, Colorado, Betts is listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds and appeared in 30 career games with the Gophers.

After redshirting in 2022-23, Betts appeared in eight games in 2023-24 and 22 this past season as a redshirt sophomore. Betts scored 40 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in his time at Minnesota, and went 14 for 37 from the field and 7 for 23 from 3-point range as well.

Betts has two years of eligibility remaining.

His addition is the latest in a few roster movements as the Grizzlies' 2025-26 squad begins to take shape.

Sophomore guard and the Big Sky top reserve Money Williams announced last week that he'll be returning to UM for his junior season as well. The team and Williams announced in a joint post on Friday that he will return, with Williams writing, "I just want to express my deep gratitude to the University of Montana, my coaches, teammates, and the entire Griz family. Your unwavering support and sense of community mean the world to me.

#GrizHoops fans can exhale a big sigh of reliefMoney Williams is sticking around pic.twitter.com/D79hIUVPGw — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) March 28, 2025

"I'm beyond excited to announce that I'll be back for my junior year, ready to give it my all on the court! Thank you for everything — let's make this season unforgettable! Go Griz!"

Williams showed flashes as a true freshman before a season-ending injury in December of that year halted his promising start. So in 2024-25 as a sophomore, he broke out in a big way as Williams averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He shot at a 39.9% clip from the field and 34.1% rate from deep.

Williams played in all 35 games for the Griz and started the first 20 before moving to a sixth-man role as Kai Johnson was inserted into the starting lineup. Still, Williams played a starter's share of minutes and helped the Griz reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

As of Monday morning, three players from UM have entered the transfer portal. Starting junior guard Malik Moore entered first last week on Monday but is still considering returning to Montana, MTN Sports has confirmed. Moore, who transferred to Montana from Pepperdine, played in 28 games for UM last year and started in 27 where he averaged 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Moore also shot the ball at a 43.2% rate from the field and 40.1% from deep.

Some #GrizHoops roster updates:-6-8 forward Zack Davidson is in the portal after two years. Redshirted last year, appeared in 16 games this season and averaged 2.4 ppg and 1.6 rpg. -6-4 junior guard Jeremiah Dargan is also in the portal after one year with UM. Appeared in 11… — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) March 27, 2025

MTN Sports also confirmed, and first reported, that reserves Zack Davidson and Jeremiah Dargan have also entered the portal. Davidson, a redshirt freshman, spent two years with the Griz and this past year appeared in 16 games and scored 38 points and grabbed 25 rebounds.

Dargan, a junior, appeared in 11 games in his lone season at Montana and scored 27 total points.