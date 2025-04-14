Watch Now
Montana Grizzlies add 6-foot-9 forward Trae Taylor from Division II Chico State

Montana picked up a commitment from Chico State transfer Trae Taylor.
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies picked up their third transfer commitment of the offseason, and UM went into the NCAA Division II ranks to find their new player.

UM got a commitment from 6-foot-9 forward Trae Taylor via social media on Monday. Taylor spent the previous four seasons at Chico State.

After redshirting in the 2021-22 season, Taylor slowly worked his way up the ranks before breaking out in a big way last year. Taylor played in and started in 30 games and 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. An efficient player, Taylor shot 73.6% from the field as Chico State finished with a 24-8 record and advanced to the NCAA West Regional.

For his efforts, he was named second-team all-conference in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

Highlighted in the season was a game against Sonoma State where Taylor, a San Diego native, went 14-for-14 from the field and scored 32 points. That broke a CCAA record of a perfect shooting mark of 11-for-11 from 1998.

He followed that up with a 27-point, 11-rebound game against Cal State San Marcos. For his performances in those two games, he was named the CCAA player of the week for the final week of February and early March.

In total, Taylor played in 81 career games at Chico State where he scored 525 points and grabbed 279 boards.

Taylor joins Minnesota forward Kadyn Betts and Colorado guard Courtney Anderson Jr. as the known transfers UM has added since the season concluded.

