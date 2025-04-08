Montana Grizzlies pick up commitment from Colorado transfer guard Courtney Anderson Jr.

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies roster for the 2025-26 season continues to take shape.

Coach Travis DeCuire and UM picked up a commitment on Tuesday from Colorado transfer guard Courtney Anderson Jr. Anderson posted his commitment on social media, saying, "Lets work!!!" with a graphic attached of him in a Montana jersey.

Had heard this was in the works and now it’s official.#GrizHoops adds another transfer, this time in 6-5 guard Courtney Anderson Jr. (@Courtneyjr_4) who spent two seasons at Colorado. Hails from Dublin High in the Bay, a huge recruiting area for Montana in the past. pic.twitter.com/kKH3JAM26K — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) April 8, 2025

Anderson, a 6-foot-5 guard, commits to Montana after spending two seasons at Colorado. He redshirted his first season with the Buffaloes before appearing in just four games this past season. In total, Anderson played 17 minutes, scored two points and grabbed three rebounds.

A native of Vallejo, Calif., Anderson graduated from Dublin High School, a program from which UM has recruited frequently in the past, including former players Timmy Falls and Robby Beasley. As a junior, Anderson averaged 20.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game and was all-state and all-area in his sophomore through senior years of high school.

Anderson was rated as a four-star guard coming out of high school and chose Colorado over offers from Arizona State, Cal, San Diego State and Santa Clara. He is also the son of former NFL tight end Courtney Anderson Sr.

Anderson is the second known transfer commitment for the Grizzlies this cycle, joining Minnesota forward Kadyn Betts, who committed at the end of March.

