Montana Grizzlies net transfer commitment from Frontier DPOY Braeden Orlandi of Carroll College

MISSOULA — For the second straight year, the Frontier Conference defensive player of the year from Carroll College is headed to Missoula.

Braeden Orlandi, a standout safety from Carroll, announced his commitment to the Montana Grizzlies football program on Wednesday. Orlandi has two years of eligibility remaining.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, Orlandi finished with 136 total tackles in 12 games, which led all of NAIA football. He had 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and five pass breakups.

For his efforts, Orlandi was named the Frontier West defensive player of the year. Carroll advanced to the second round of the NAIA playoffs this season.

Gary Marshall / For Carroll College Athletics Carroll defensive back Braeden Orlandi (16)

A native of Valley Springs, Calif., Orlandi has spent three seasons with Carroll College. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Orlandi racked up 77 total tackles, three for loss, and had two inceptions and eight pass breakups. He was named first-team All-Frontier for his work that season.

Orlandi, listed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, was a much sought-after transfer recruit for Division I football with a laundry list of offers over the last two weeks. Per his social media, the Griz were his second offer since announcing his transfer. At the FBS level, Orlandi posted that he received offers from Wyoming and Central Michigan, and also held FCS offers from South Dakota State, Tennessee Tech, South Dakota, Stony Brook, Idaho State, Eastern Kentucky and Bryant.

Gary Marshall / For Carroll College Athletics Carroll defensive back Braeden Orlandi (16)

Orlandi is the first known transfer to have committed to the Grizzlies in this latest cycle ahead of the 2026 season.

Orlandi now potentially follows the path laid out by former Carroll teammate Hunter Peck. Peck was the 2024 Frontier Conference defensive player of the year for the Fighting Saints, and after a four-year career in Helena where he was an All-American, made his way to Missoula this season for his final year of eligibility when a ruling passed to allow junior college and NAIA players to be granted another year of playing.

Peck has made the transition from NAIA to FCS well and been one of UM's stalwarts on the defensive line. In 13 games starting at defensive end with the Griz this season, Peck has 33 total tackles, 6.5 for loss, and leads the Griz in sacks with 4.5. He has also forced a fumble as UM is set to play in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs this weekend against South Dakota.

For his work in the regular season, Peck was named first-team All-Big Sky.