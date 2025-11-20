Levi Torgerson, Michael Palandri MVPs as Frontier releases all-conference teams

HELENA — Montana Tech wide receiver Levi Torgerson and Montana Western quarterback Michael Palandri were named Frontier players of the year Thursday as the league released its all-conference football teams and award winners.

Torgerson was named East division player of the year while Palandri took the honor for the West division. The 2025 season for the first time featured an expanded Frontier Conference of 14 teams split into separate seven-team divisions.

Torgerson, from Great Falls, accumulated 1,888 all-purpose yards — 1,044 receiving yards, 420 kickoff return yards, and 394 punt return yards while helping the Orediggers to an 11-0 regular season and an automatic berth to the NAIA playoffs.

Palandri averaged 313.8 passing yards per game and threw 33 touchdown passes with a completion percentage of .670. Palandri ranks fourth in the NAIA in passing yards per game and tied for fourth in touchdown passes.

Below is the list of the 2024 Frontier Conference award winners. For a full list of the East all-conference team, click here. For the West, click here.

Frontier East awards

Player of the Year: Levi Torgerson, Montana Tech

Offensive Player of the Year: Jarrett Wilson, Montana Tech

Defensive Player of the Year: Tel Arthur, Montana Tech

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Jacob Graves, Montana Tech

Long Snapper of the Year: Tyler Anderson, Rocky Mountain

Assistant Coach of the Year: Montell Allen, Montana Tech

Coach of the Year: Kyle Samson, Montana Tech

Frontier West awards

Player of the Year: Michael Palandri, Montana Western

Offensive Player of the Year: Eli Nourse, Montana Western

Defensive Player of the Year: Braeden Orlandi, Carroll

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Ashton Patterson, College of Idaho

Long Snapper of the Year: Jacob Westburry, Montana Western

Assistant Coach of the Year: Chris Jewell, College of Idaho

Coach of the Year: Mike Moroski, College of Idaho

