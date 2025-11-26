Montana, Montana State clean up Big Sky awards; Eli Gillman, Caden Dowler MVPs

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana and Montana State dominated the 2025 Big Sky postseason awards and all-conference teams, which were announced by the league on Wednesday.

The offensive player of the year award went to Grizzlies running back Eli Gillman while the defensive MVP nod was given to safety Caden Dowler of conference champion Montana State.

MSU quarterback Justin Lamson was tabbed newcomer of the year while the Bobcats' Brent Vigen was honored as coach of the year.

Gillman led the conference in rushing with 1,261 yards and had a league-best 17 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 6.6 yards on 192 carries and 105.1 yards per game, also tops in the conference.

Gillman had six 100-yard rushing games in the regular season and scored at least one rushing touchdown in all but two games. He also caught 26 passes out of the backfield for two other scores as the Grizzlies went 11-1 overall, 7-1 in the Big Sky clinched the No. 3 seed for the FCS playoffs.

Dowler made a late-season push for the defensive player of the year award by intercepting four passes in the final three games of the regular season, returning two four touchdowns. His interception return for a TD in the second half against Montana last week was one of the crucial plays that helped produce a 31-28 Bobcats victory and the outright Big Sky championship.

Dowler finished the regular season with 78 total tackles (50 solo) with 5.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. Dowler's efforts helped the Bobcats to a 10-2 regular season, an 8-0 mark in the league and the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.

Lamson, who transferred to Montana State after spending the previous two seasons at Stanford, established himself as one of top quarterbacks in the FCS this year. Lamson threw for 2,345 yards with 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions while completing a league-best 72.4% of his throws.

Lamson also rushed for 589 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Meanwhile, Vigen was named coach of the year after leading Montana State to a 10-2 overall record and a perfect 8-0 mark in the Big Sky. Vigen, whose name this week has been linked by various reports to the vacant head coaching position at FBS Oregon State, has forged a 57-12 overall record and a 37-3 mark in the Big Sky with three league titles in his five years in Bozeman.

This is Vigen's third Big Sky coach of the year nod and his second in a row.

The Big Sky freshman of the year award went to UC Davis quarterback Caden Pinnick. A redshirt freshman, Pinnick threw for 2,527 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the regular season while completing 70.6% of his throws. He also rushed for 312 yards and three TDs, helping the Aggies to an 8-3 overall record, a 6-2 Big Sky mark and a berth in the postseason.

Pinnick was the unanimous selection for freshman of the year.

Montana led the way in all-conference honors, picking up 18 selections. Montana State was a close second behind the Griz with 16 honorees.

There were only two unanimous first-team selections: UC Davis defensive lineman Jacob Psyk and Cal Poly linebacker Mikey D'Amato.

Below are the full awards list and all-conference teams as announced by the league on Tuesday.

2025 Big Sky Football Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Eli Gillman, RB, Montana

Defensive Player of the Year: Caden Dowler, DB, Montana State

Newcomer of the Year: Justin Lamson, QB, Montana State

Freshman of the Year: Caden Pinnick, QB, UC Davis*

Coach of the Year: Brent Vigen, Montana State

* - Unanimous selection

First Team All-Big Sky Offense

QB: Keali’i Ah Yat, Montana

RB: Rodney Hammond, Sacramento State

RB: Eli Gillman, Montana

WR: Carver Cheeks, Northern Colorado

WR: Samuel Gbatu, UC Davis

WR: Kolbe Katsis, Northern Arizona

TE: Ian Simpson, UC Davis TE: Evan Shafer, Montana

OL: Stryker Rashid, Idaho State

OL: Titan Fleischmann, Montana State

OL: Cannon Panfiloff, Montana

OL: Eli Simonson, UC Davis

OL: Gavin Ortega, Weber State

OL: Nate Azzopardi, Idaho

AP: Michael Wortham, Montana

First Team All-Big Sky Defense

DL: Jacob Psyk, UC Davis*

DL: Paul Brott, Montana State

DL: Kenneth Eiden IV, Montana State

DL: Hunter Peck, Montana

DL: DeSean Watts, Sacramento State

LB: Mikey D'Amato, Cal Poly*

LB: Peyton Wing, Montana

LB: Isiah King, Idaho

LB: Travis Arena, Northern Arizona

LB: Kenny Olson, Cal Poly

DB: Caden Dowler, Montana State

DB: Quentin Moten, Northern Arizona

DB: Cam Chapa, Northern Colorado

DB: Koa Akui, Sacramento State

DB: Jaylon Jenkins, Eastern Washington

DB: Khalani Riddick, UC Davis

DB: Montae Pate, Weber State

* - Unanimous selection

First Team All-Big Sky Specialists

KR: Kolbe Katsis, Northern Arizona

PR: Taco Dowler, Montana State

K: Trajan Sinatra, Idaho State

P: Ben D'Aquila, Northern Arizona

ST: Tanner Huff, Montana

LS: Spencer Moore, Cal Poly

Second Team All-Big Sky Offense

QB: Justin Lamson, Montana State

RB: Julius Davis, Montana State

RB: Dason Brooks, Idaho State

WR: Taco Dowler, Montana State

WR: Michael Wortham, Montana

WR: Tsion Nunnally, Idaho State

TE: Landon Cooper, Eastern Washington

TE: Noah Bennee, Weber State

OL: Aidan Meek, Sacramento State

OL: Liam Brown, Montana

OL: Dean Abdullah, Sacramento State

OL: Zaire Collier, UC Davis

OL: Racin Delgatty, Cal Poly

OL: Jeremiah Katt, Northern Arizona

OL: Ethan Kramer, Northern Arizona

AP: Rodney Hammond, Sacramento State

Second Team All-Big Sky Defense

DL: Matt Herron, Weber State

DL: Dylan Hampsten, Sacramento State

DL: Jayland McGlothen, Sacramento State

DL: Victory Johnson, Cal Poly

DL: Cam’ron Willis, Idaho State

LB: Solomon Tuliaupupu, Montana

LB: Nate Rutchena, UC Davis

LB: Brandon Wong, Northern Arizona

LB: Cole Taylor, Montana State

LB: Read Sunn, Eastern Washington

DB: Drew Cofield, UC Davis

DB: Rylan Leathers, Idaho State

DB: TJ Rausch, Montana

DB: Jeremiah Bernard, Cal Poly

DB: Carsten Mamaril, Portland State

DB: Tayden Gray, Montana State

Second Team All-Big Sky Specialists

KR: Rodney Hammond, Sacramento State

PR: Drew Deck, Montana

K: Sloan Calder, Weber State

P: Gabe Russo, Idaho State

ST: Brayden Rice, Idaho

LS: Grayson Pibal, Montana

Honorable Mention Offense (at least 3 votes)

QB: Caden Pinnick, UC Davis

QB: Ty Pennington, Northern Arizona

QB: Jordan Cooke, Idaho State

RB: Adam Jones, Montana State

RB: Jordan Fisher, UC Davis

WR: Michael Shulikov, Idaho State

WR: Michael Briscoe, Cal Poly

WR: Damien Morgan, Idaho State

WR: Brooks Davis, Montana

TE: Kristian Ingman, Portland State

OL: JT Reed, Montana State

OL: Dylan Conner, Eastern Washington

OL: Cedric Jefferson, Montana State

OL: Jack Ziebell, Northern Colorado

OL: Burke Mastel, Montana State

AP: Nate Bell, Eastern Washington

Honorable Mention Defense (at least 3 votes)

DL: Alec Eckert, Montana State

DL: Matyus McLain, Idaho

DL: Spencer Elliott, Portland State

DL: Isaiah Perez, Eastern Washington

DL: Hunter Parsons, Montana State

DL: Jake Mason, Montana

LB: Mayson Hitchens, Weber State

LB: Dylan Lane, Idaho

LB: Nathan Reynolds, Idaho State

LB: Caleb Otlewski, Montana

LB: Hudson Voggesser, Northern Colorado

DB: Isaiah Green, Portland State

DB: Jason Oliver, Sacramento State

DB: Angel King, Weber State

DB: Drew Carter, Eastern Washington

Honorable Mention Specialists (at least 3 votes)

KR: Cru Newman, Portland State

PR: Isaiah Eastman, Northern Arizona

K: Ty Morrison, Montana

P: Landon Ogles, Eastern Washington

LS: Maddox Broughton, Northern Colorado

LS: Adam Johnston, Sacramento State

