Montana Western back up to No. 4 in NAIA top 25, Carroll makes season debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Western climbed back up to No. 4 in the NAIA football top 25 on Monday.

The Bulldogs, who were ranked sixth last week, are back in the top five after cruising to a 69-7 win over Arizona Christian last week. Western, which is now 6-1 overall with a 4-1 mark in the Frontier Conference, previously got up to fourth in the poll on Sept. 16.

Keiser (Fla.), Grand View (Iowa) and Indiana Wesleyan remain the top three teams in the rankings. View the complete poll.

Joining Western from the Frontier in the poll are Southern Oregon, Montana Tech, Carroll and College of Idaho. SOU and Tech each climbed two spots to Nos. 8 and 13, respectively, while Carroll went from unranked to No. 21 this week. C of I tumbled to 24th in the poll.

The Fighting Saints have won six consecutive games, including last week's 43-29 win over then-No. 12 C of I. This Saturday, Carroll hosts No. 8 Southern Oregon in another important Frontier Conference matchup.

Tech (6-2 overall) has won its past two games by a combined score of 135-0. The Orediggers defeated Simpson (Calif.) 97-0 and then shut out Rocky Mountain 38-0.

Only three weeks remain in the NAIA regular season, with the national playoffs slated to begin Nov. 23.

In addition to the Carroll-Southern Oregon game, Montana Western visits MSU-Northern, Montana Tech travels to Arizona Christian and College of Idaho plays at Eastern Oregon this week in Frontier action.