No. 15 Montana Tech routs Rocky Mountain College, earns second straight shutout

BUTTE — Montana Tech's football team has now outscored its past two opponents 135-0.

A week after breaking its program scoring record with a 97-point drubbing of Simpson University, the No. 15 Orediggers delivered a 38-0 shutout over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday afternoon at Bob Green Field. The Orediggers led 14-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at halftime.

Tech (6-2 overall, 3-2 in Frontier Conference play) churned out 524 yards of offense on 67 plays. Quarterback Blake Thelen threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns with two of them going to Levi Torgerson, one to tight end Logan Kennedy and a 42-yard scoring pass to Wyatt Alexander. Running back Landers Smith led Tech's backfield with 83 yards and a 2-yard touchdown.

Rocky (1-7, 0-6) was held to 152 yards of offense and 3.1 yards per play. The Battlin' Bears were forced to punt six times and saw one drive end on an interception and another on a turnover on downs.

The Orediggers now head to Glendale, Arizona, to face Arizona Christian next weekend while RMC is on a bye.