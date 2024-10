2024 Frontier Conference football standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

Frontier Conference football standings 2024 regular season Monday, Sept. 30

Conf. All Carroll 2-0 3-1 Southern Oregon 1-0 4-0 Montana Tech 1-1 3-1 Montana Wester 1-1 3-1 College of Idaho 1-1 3-2 Arizona Christian 1-1 1-2 Eastern Oregon 1-1 1-3 MSU-Northern 0-1 0-3 Rocky Mountain 0-2 1-3 Saturday, Sept. 28 Carroll 28, Arizona Christian 0 College of Idaho 45, Montana Tech 37 Southern Oregon 28, Montana Western 26 Eastern Oregon 23, Rocky Mountain 20 Saturday, Oct. 5 MSU-Northern at Carroll, 1 p.m. College of Idaho at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m. Southern Oregon at Montana Tech, 1 p.m. Eastern Oregon at Arizona Christian, 8 p.m.



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.