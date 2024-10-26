Carroll's offense breaks out in 43-29 win at No. 12 College of Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho — Jack Prka threw five touchdown passes and Carroll College broke out on offense in a 43-29 road win over No. 12-ranked College of Idaho in Frontier Conference football Saturday.

The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime, but Prka threw third-quarter touchdowns to Gavin Vandenacre, Ryan Rickman and Chris Akulschin as the Saints got separation on the scoreboard.

Prka also rushed for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter as the Saints took a 14-7 lead.

Carroll's offense put up 518 total yards. Akuschin finished with 223 receiving and two touchdowns through the air. Vandenacre also had 113 receiving yards. Carson Ochoa also caught a touchdown pass from Prka.

Defensively, Carroll intercepted C of I quarterback Andy Peters three times and registered four sacks. The Saints had four interceptions in all.

With the win, the Saints improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the Frontier and won for the sixth consecutive outing.

College of Idaho, meanwhile, saw its four-game winning streak come to an end, and is now 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

