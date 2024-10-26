Watch Now
CollegeFrontier Conference

Actions

Michael Palandri throws seven TDs, No. 6 Montana Western storms past Arizona Christian

HM Sports Arizona Christian Montana Western.png
MTN Sports
HM Sports Arizona Christian Montana Western.png
Posted
and last updated

DILLON — Montana Western quarterback Michael Palandri threw for 431 yards and tossed seven touchdown passes as the No. 6-ranked Bulldogs rolled to a 69-7 victory over Arizona Christian on Saturday afternoon.

Western (6-1 overall, 4-1 Frontier)) earned its third straight victory while the Firestorm fell to 1-7 and 1-6.

The Bulldogs built a 21-0 lead after one quarter and led 48-0 by halftime.

Eli Nourse hauled in three of Palandri's touchdowns and piled up 181 receiving yards, incluidng a 63-yard score in the second quarter. Dylan Shipley had a touchdown reception and racked up 106 yards.

Dylan Christman, Coby Tanioka, Seth Shook and Matthew Heer also caught touchdown passes from Palandri.

A week after scoring five rushing touchdowns and earning NAIA player of the week honors, Jake Humphrey went for 134 yards and a score against ACU.

The Bulldogs travel to MSU-Northern next Saturday while Arizona Christian will host No. 15 Montana Tech.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state