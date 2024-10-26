Michael Palandri throws seven TDs, No. 6 Montana Western storms past Arizona Christian

DILLON — Montana Western quarterback Michael Palandri threw for 431 yards and tossed seven touchdown passes as the No. 6-ranked Bulldogs rolled to a 69-7 victory over Arizona Christian on Saturday afternoon.

Western (6-1 overall, 4-1 Frontier)) earned its third straight victory while the Firestorm fell to 1-7 and 1-6.

The Bulldogs built a 21-0 lead after one quarter and led 48-0 by halftime.

Eli Nourse hauled in three of Palandri's touchdowns and piled up 181 receiving yards, incluidng a 63-yard score in the second quarter. Dylan Shipley had a touchdown reception and racked up 106 yards.

Dylan Christman, Coby Tanioka, Seth Shook and Matthew Heer also caught touchdown passes from Palandri.

A week after scoring five rushing touchdowns and earning NAIA player of the week honors, Jake Humphrey went for 134 yards and a score against ACU.

The Bulldogs travel to MSU-Northern next Saturday while Arizona Christian will host No. 15 Montana Tech.

