Friday Night Live: A timeline from Week 9 of the high school football season

The high school football regular season wraps up this weekend, and we're back with the Week 9 edition of Friday Night Live — MTN Sports' tracker keeping tabs on what's happening on the gridiron.

Playoff positioning and conference titles are still up for grabs as teams look toward the postseason (you can track the latest standings here).

The most recent updates will be at the top of the tracker, so refresh this page often. For a look at MTN Sports' football power rankings entering this week, click here.

As always, if you are at a game you can share scores, big plays, quarter-by-quarter updates or highlight videos via email (scores@montanasports.com) or X/Twitter (@montanasports), or with a message to our Montana Sports Facebook page.

Follow along with our posts below. And also be sure to keep track of our scoreboard for more score updates.

10:29 p.m. | Final Friday breakdown

Here are your links to scores and highlights from the last Friday night of the high school football regular season:

Class AA | Class A | Class B | 8-Man | 6-Man

9:35 p.m. | Tracking down highlights

We'll step away here for a bit to put together our highlights for the 10 p.m. newscasts and piece together roundups for each classification.

Check back for links!

9:17 p.m. | Final scores trickling in

Here is a list of some of the final scores we have to this point:

Gallatin 49, Billings Senior 14

Hamilton 46, Corvallis 6

East Helena 34, Lewistown 14

Laurel 33, Havre 0

Sidney 34, Hardin 6

Malta 28, Glasgow 0

Huntley Project 44, Shepherd 0

Fort Benton 48, Simms 6

Drummond-Philipsburg 73, Lame Deer 0

9:03 p.m. | Golden Bears closing strong

At the start of the fourth quarter, Billings West was out to a 46-0 lead in its road game at Belgrade. The No. 1-ranked Golden Bears are putting a stamp on a perfect regular season in the Eastern AA and are looking to be the only team in the classification to run the table.

West and Kalispell Glacier are their clear top-two in AA. The Bears beat the Wolfpack in an defensive slugfest in OT to open the. They are seemingly on a collision course again.

8:45 p.m. | Vigilantes in control

No. T5 East Helena has taken a 27-14 lead over No. 4 Lewistown in their snow-bowl battle for the Central division title.

Vigilantes QB Bearek Shuman has so far accounted for three touchdowns on the ground — the last a 60-yarder in the the third quarter. EHHS is on the verge of its sixth straight win heading into the postseason.

8:26 p.m. | Helena High / Missoula Hellgate finally underway

An hour and 15 minute delay due to bad roads stalled the start of a AA matchup between Helena and Missoula Hellgate. But that game has finally gotten started, and the Bengals have taken a 7-0 advantage.

8:11 p.m. | Eagles on the verge of a perfect regular season

Sidney, the No. 1-ranked team in Class A, is conjuring memories of past glory when it dominated the classification years ago. The Eagles lead Hardin 27-0 at halftime tonight, and are on the verge of winning the Eastern division and wrapping up a top seed for the playoffs.

The Eagles, with an 8-0 record, came into this week coming off a 23-14 win over previous No. 1 Billings Central and are having their best season in years under coach Jace Schillinger.

7:55 p.m. | Class B rivals collide

Snow flurries are flying in one of Class B's fiercest rivalry matchups, as Malta (5-2) and No. 5 Glasgow (7-1) lock horns for the North divison's No. 2 seed for the Class B postseason.

Malta led 12-0 near the end of the first half, but the Scotties intercepted a pass deep in their own territory to stave off another Mustang scoring threat.

7:39 p.m. | Showdown in Superior

Out west in the 8-Man ranks, No. 2 Superior is hoping to finish off an undefeated regular season and wrap up the Western division crown with a win over one-loss rival St. Regis.

St. Regis struck first by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but the Bobcats, who haven't scored fewer than 52 points in a non-forfeited game this year, have reeled off 22 straight points to take a lead into the second quarter.

7:26 p.m. | A big game in battle conditions

It's snowing like crazy in Lewistown for the Class A showdown between the Eagles and East Helena. The Vigilantes got on the board first to take a 7-0 lead, and workers are doing their best to keep the yard lines clear.

This game will decide the Central division title and the league's top seed for the upcoming playoffs.

True meaning to Snow Bowl. East Helena up 7-0 with 4:00 left in the 1st. #mtscores https://t.co/I21X3WhfYu — Mike Mangold (@mangoldcoach) October 24, 2026

7:12 p.m. | Crosstown intrigue

Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR are set for their 62nd all-time crosstown meeting tonight at a snowy memorial stadium. Great Falls (3-5) has won eight straight in the series, but the No. 3-ranked Rustlers (6-2) are in the midst of their best season in awhile.

Of note, Bison standout and Wisconsin commit Steele Harris is in uniform and back in the lineup tonight. He'd been out with a should injury suffered in the season opener.

6:53 p.m. | It looks like football weather

From snow in Bozeman, Great Falls and Helena to rainy or wet conditions in Billings and surrounding areas, Week 9 features more of a fall or wintry weather feel for tonight's schedule.

In fact, here's this:

6:33 p.m. | Thursday night rewind

The first games of the evening have either started or are about to start. But let's take a look back on Thursday night's action before we get into it.

Of note from last night was Kalispell Glacier's 56-7 win over Missoula Big Sky in a top-five matchup. With that win, the Wolfpack won the Western division of Class AA and earned a top-two seed for the playoffs. They have now won eight straight since a 6-3 home loss to No. 1 Billings West in the first week of the season.

Class AA

No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 56, No. 5 Missoula Big Sky 7

No. 2 Kalispell Glacier clinches top Western AA seed with blowout over No. 5 Missoula Big Sky

Class B

No. 3 Fairfield 49, Conrad 7

8-Man

No. 3 Scobey 80, Fairview 12

No. 4 Belt 56, Centerville 8

Choteau 72, Rocky Boy 0

6-Man

No. 2 D-G-S-G 51, Plenty Coups 26

Highwood 32, C-J-I 26