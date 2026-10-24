8-Man: Big weekend for top-ranked teams heading into playoffs

A roundup of scores and highlights from Thursday and Friday, Oct. 22-23, 2026, in 8-Man football:

No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg 73, Lame Deer 0

No. 2 Superior 56, St. Regis 18

No. 2 Superior sews up unbeaten regular season with 56-18 win over West rival St. Regis

No. 3 Scobey 80, Fairview 12 (Thursday)

No. 4 Belt 56, Centerville 8 (Thursday)

No. 5 Fort Benton 48, Simms 6

Chinook 46, Cascade 6

Choteau 72, Rocky Boy 0 (Thursday)

Circle 30, Plentywood 28

Ekalaka 62, Poplar 6

Manhattan Christian 56, Lone Peak 38

Seeley-Swan 80, Arlee 12

Sheridan def. Park City (score n/a)

St. Ignatius 54, Charlo 12

Twin Bridges 56, Harlowton-Ryegate 6

