8-Man: Big weekend for top-ranked teams heading into playoffs

A roundup of scores and highlights from Thursday and Friday, Oct. 22-23, 2026, in 8-Man football:
No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg 73, Lame Deer 0
No. 2 Superior 56, St. Regis 18
No. 2 Superior sews up unbeaten regular season with 56-18 win over West rival St. Regis
No. 3 Scobey 80, Fairview 12 (Thursday)
No. 4 Belt 56, Centerville 8 (Thursday)
No. 5 Fort Benton 48, Simms 6
Chinook 46, Cascade 6
Choteau 72, Rocky Boy 0 (Thursday)
Circle 30, Plentywood 28
Ekalaka 62, Poplar 6
Manhattan Christian 56, Lone Peak 38
Seeley-Swan 80, Arlee 12
Sheridan def. Park City (score n/a)
St. Ignatius 54, Charlo 12
Twin Bridges 56, Harlowton-Ryegate 6