Class B: No. 1 Florence, No. 2 Huntley Project, No. 4 Manhattan flex muscles Friday

A roundup of scores and highlights from Thursday and Friday, Oct. 22-23, 2026, in Class B football:
No. 1 Florence 53, Missoula Loyola 0
No. 1 Florence cruises into Class B playoffs with shutout victory over Missoula Loyola
No. 2 Huntley Project 44, Shepherd 0
No. 2 Huntley Project shuts out Shepherd, finishes regular season 9-0
No. 3 Fairfield 49, Conrad 7 (Thursday)
No. 4 Manhattan 34, Whitehall 0
Malta 28, No. 5 Glasgow 0
Anaconda 49, Deer Lodge 14
Baker 33, Joliet 12
Columbus 50, Townsend 31
Cut Bank 14, Shelby 6
Red Lodge 63, Colstrip 6
Thompson Falls 21, Eureka 18
Three Forks 42, Jefferson 6