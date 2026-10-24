Class B: No. 1 Florence, No. 2 Huntley Project, No. 4 Manhattan flex muscles Friday

A roundup of scores and highlights from Thursday and Friday, Oct. 22-23, 2026, in Class B football:

No. 1 Florence 53, Missoula Loyola 0

No. 1 Florence cruises into Class B playoffs with shutout victory over Missoula Loyola

No. 2 Huntley Project 44, Shepherd 0

No. 2 Huntley Project shuts out Shepherd, finishes regular season 9-0

No. 3 Fairfield 49, Conrad 7 (Thursday)

No. 4 Manhattan 34, Whitehall 0

Malta 28, No. 5 Glasgow 0

Anaconda 49, Deer Lodge 14

Baker 33, Joliet 12

Columbus 50, Townsend 31

Cut Bank 14, Shelby 6

Red Lodge 63, Colstrip 6

Thompson Falls 21, Eureka 18

Three Forks 42, Jefferson 6

