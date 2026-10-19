MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Oct. 19

Here are MTN Sports' 2026 power rankings for Class AA, Class A, Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man football. New rankings are released every Monday.

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Oct. 19

Class AA

1, Billings West (8-0). Last week: Beat Bozeman 34-7. This week: at Belgrade (1-7)

2, Kalispell Glacier (7-1). Last week: Beat Kalispell Flathead 51-7. This week: at No. 5 Missoula Big Sky (7-1)

3, Great Falls CMR (6-2). Last week: Beat Billings Skyview 34-0. This week: vs. Great Falls (3-5)

4, Missoula Sentinel (5-3). Last week: Beat No. 3 Helena Capital 28-19. This week: at Kalispell Flathead (3-5)

5, Missoula Big Sky (7-1). Last week: Beat Helena 42-24. This week: vs. No. 2 Kalispell Glacier (7-1)

Class A

1, Sidney (8-0). Last week: Beat No. 1 Billings Central 23-14. This week: vs. Hardin (7-1)

2, Columbia Falls (6-1). Last week: Beat Polson 47-6. This week: at Libby (2-5)

3, Whitefish (7-1). Last week: Beat Libby 53-8. This week: vs. Bigfork (2-5)

4, Lewistown (6-1). Last week: Beat Livingston 49-16. This week: vs. No. T5 East Helena (6-1)

T5, Hamilton (6-1). Last week: Beat Butte Central 42-7. This week: Corvallis (3-4)

T5, East Helena (6-1). Last week: Beat Havre 42-6. This week: at No. 4 Lewistown (6-1)

Class B

1, Florence (6-1). Last week: Beat Anaconda 46-0. This week: at Missoula Loyola (2-6)

2, Huntley Project (8-0). Last week: Beat Baker 42-12. This week: at Shepherd (5-3)

3, Fairfield (7-1). Last week: Beat Wolf Point 50-0. This week: vs. Conrad (1-7)

4, Manhattan (6-1). Last week: Beat No. 5 Jefferson 54-16. This week: at Whitehall (2-6)

5, Glasgow (7-1). Last week: Beat Conrad 56-7. This week: at Malta (5-2)

8-Man

1, Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0). Last week: Beat Harlowton 65-24. This week: vs. Lame Deer (0-7)

2, Superior (7-0). Last week: Beat St. Ignatius 70-14. This week: vs. St. Regis (7-1)

3. Scobey (7-0). Last week: Beat Culbertson 60-0. This week: at Fairview (0-7)

4. Belt (7-1). Last week: Lost to Choteau 34-14. This week: vs. Centerville (1-7)

5, Fort Benton (7-1). Last week: beat Cascade 26-6. This week: vs. Simms (3-5)

6-Man

1, Grass Range-Winnett (7-0). Last week: Beat No. 2 D-G-S-G 24-20. This week: vs. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (5-3)

2. D-G-S-G (7-1). Last week: Lost to No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett 24-20. This week: vs. Plenty Coups (1-5)

3, Absarokee (6-1). Last week: Idle. This week: at No. 5 West Yellowstone (7-0)

4. Jordan (7-1). Last week: Beat Froid-Lake 45-28. This week: at Broadus (1-6)

5. West Yellowstone (7-0). Last week: Beat Shields Valley 64-19. This week: vs. No. 3 Absarokee (6-1)

Please email game scores/scoring summaries, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com