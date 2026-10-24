Class AA: No. 1 Billings West, No. 2 Kalispell Glacier appear on collision course

A roundup of scores and highlights from Thursday and Friday, Oct. 22-23, 2026, in Class AA football:
No. 1 Billings West 46, Belgrade 0
No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 56, No. 5 Missoula Big Sky 7 (Thursday)
No. 2 Kalispell Glacier clinches top Western AA seed with blowout over No. 5 Missoula Big Sky
No. 3 Great Falls CMR 21, Great Falls 7
No. 3 Great Falls CMR outlasts Great Falls High in crosstown fight
No. 4 Missoula Sentinel 49, Kalispell Flathead 30
Bozeman 28, Billings Skyview 21
Bozeman beats Skyview 28-21 in last home regular season game
Gallatin 49, Billings Senior 14
Helena 28, Missoula Hellgate 13
Helena Capital 20, Butte 0
Capital rolls over Butte to secure a home field playoff game