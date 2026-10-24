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Class AA: No. 1 Billings West, No. 2 Kalispell Glacier appear on collision course

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MTN Sports
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A roundup of scores and highlights from Thursday and Friday, Oct. 22-23, 2026, in Class AA football:

No. 1 Billings West 46, Belgrade 0

No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 56, No. 5 Missoula Big Sky 7 (Thursday)

No. 2 Kalispell Glacier clinches top Western AA seed with blowout over No. 5 Missoula Big Sky

No. 3 Great Falls CMR 21, Great Falls 7

No. 3 Great Falls CMR outlasts Great Falls High in crosstown fight

No. 4 Missoula Sentinel 49, Kalispell Flathead 30

Bozeman 28, Billings Skyview 21

Bozeman beats Skyview 28-21 in last home regular season game

Gallatin 49, Billings Senior 14

Helena 28, Missoula Hellgate 13

Helena Capital 20, Butte 0

Capital rolls over Butte to secure a home field playoff game

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Results from around the state