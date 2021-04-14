Montana guard Eddy Egun enters transfer portal

MISSOULA — Eddy Egun is on the move.

After three seasons with the Montana men's basketball program, guard Eddy Egun has become the latest entry into the transfer portal. A UM spokesman confirmed the news with MTN Sports Tuesday afternoon.

Skyline Sports first reported the news earlier Tuesday.

A fan favorite for the Grizzlies, Egun was often seen leading celebrations for his teammates when on the bench during a game with energetic enthusiasm. Egun, who originally hails from Woodland Hills, California, redshirted his first year at UM in 2018-19 when Montana went to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

On the court, Egun tended to be a spark-plug at times offensively who was also a solid perimeter defender. This most recent season, Egun played 11.8 minutes per game in 22 games, three of which were starts. Egun averaged 3.6 points and two rebounds per game while shooting at a 40.4% clip from the field and 35.1% rate from deep.

In two seasons of seeing the court, Egun played in 50 games at Montana, averaging 9.5 minutes, 2.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

Egun is the second offseason transfer for Montana, joining forward Darius Henderson. As it stands, Montana has nine players returning from the 2020-21 team, with three newcomers set to join the program in the coming year. Below is a list of who Montana brings back and who is incoming:

Coming back:

Kyle Owens, 6-8 forward, incoming junior

Josh Vazquez, 6-3 guard, incoming junior

Robby Beasley III, 6-3 guard, incoming sophomore

Cameron Parker, 6-2 guard, incoming senior

Brandon Whitney, 6-1 guard, incoming sophomore

Josh Bannan, 6-9 forward, incoming sophomore

Mack Anderson, 6-9 forward, incoming senior

Freddy Brown III, 6-2 guard, incoming redshirt junior

Derrick Carter-Hollinger, 6-5 forward, incoming junior

Incoming:

Lonnell Martin Jr., 6-4 guard, junior college transfer from Otero Junior College (CO), three years of eligibility remaining

Jonathan Braggs, 6-3 guard, Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas)

Scott Blakney, 6-8 forward, transfer from Idaho, one year of eligibility remaining

Known Class of 2022 incoming recruits:

Rhett Reynolds, Shelby High School